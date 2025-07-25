I got the info directly from my main man yesterday!

So let’s get right into it, I added ICAN’s shipping info and expiration dates where applicable. I crossed referenced the VAERS system and coupled with the ethical cleansing aka fixing lot# typos, add missing ages, vax dates, etc…

Vaersaware.com will always have just a little more reports than the standard Simpleton CDC queries precisely because we do the grunt work and read reports, apply Python probability algorithms, and rake over the data like real ethical auditors do. We don’t obfuscate, hide the pickle or poop on your plate and tell you it’s rib-eye like the CDC/FDA do…

Right off the bat you will notice nobody was ever successful in obtaining JNJ shipment info and the last Pfizer lot FP7139 was not included in ICAN’s FOIA because it was outside the time window or snap shot of the data obtained by Aaron Siri and the crew.

Scatter plots, tabular list heat maps, and geomap interactive dashboards, Toxic lot look-ups are here, here, here but some of the toys look like this:

The state of Utah sits towards the bottom of the VAERS Death list with 46 reports (NOT 36).

I feel comfortable applying a Under Reporting Factor of 100x for the following reasons:

Harvard Pilgrim Study of 2010 had it at 99x< back in a era when VAERS appended initial published reports with follow-up data (ie: death). Begs question today of how many victims are now since dead, but alive when reports were filed/published? Steve Kirsch’s ~41X was calculated around July 2021 and with ~5500 domestic VAERS deaths at the time. Run his calculations again and there is now over ~11K< dead with death July 2021 or older. Mass amount of bundled deaths, unknown vax type deaths, deleted deaths that were probably legit. Bundled= ~<3,000, Deleted Deaths= 1,308, UNK VAX TYPE= ~150. RFKjr’s assertion on June 19, 2021: “VAERS disappeared 150K reports…” VAERS doesn’t publish all legit reports received, purposefully delay publication of reports, and deletes legit reports after publication make this the biggest pharma fraud cover-up of all time. We can split hairs about hospital death protocols but yes I’m comfortable with a URF 100X.

There is so many angles and so many moving parts to ascertain a reasonable ball park of how many souls Kirk saved. How many Covid jab victims are going to be dead 10 years from now or walking around with a 3rd testicle? I’ve heard some ideas that maybe 1/800 to 1/1,000 jabbers probably died from their de-pop shot?

In my tea leaves and chicken bones I think Kirk saved at least a couple souls if not at least a dozen souls plus all the pain and misery of 3rd testicles.

So was Dr. Moore’s risk/reward worth it? Possibly torpedo your practice and career for a couple to a dozen people that are not even family? This reminds me of the biblical story of the sheep herder that left the flock to save the one sheep that went astray. Apparently that’s the kind of dude Kirk proved himself to be. I think this is the kind of doctor we want watching after us. God Bless you Kirk!

So why are some people in the Freedom/MAHA movement throwing shade on Kirk?

NursesOutLoud have a trio that basically think Kirk is a coward and a fraud. This trio’s rational is so ridiculous that I’m needing to encourage you to see it for yourself by clicking on image below and launching their Rumble video

Ashley Grogg started off this podcast by saying they were nervous making this statement but ready to take on all the “hate” they will eventually receive. I will say from me there is no hate, these chicks are just lame. I think I said it well enough here:

BTW, here’s my vax card, I made myself:

I didn’t need Kirk, I’m a Mexi-can not a Mexican’t. The dead give away about my card is the CDC logo should be inverted black/white. Let it be known I never sold a single card and only made a few for my Mom and a couple family members. The best place I used it was at a preseason Steelers/Chargers game in LA in 2021. The NFL “card checkers” didn’t even really check, they would have waved you through no matter what you flashed in front of them as long as you flashed them something for the surveillance cameras. In the 2020 preseason when the bullshit lockdown was in full effect, the football fans in San Jose already sniffed out the underground restaurants and hangout spots where we could gather and watch the games. SJPD was pretty cool I must say, and my get out of jail free card at that time was our Chief Eddie Garcia who is today the Dallas Police Chief. We are the same age and grew up playing baseball in the same baseball ecosystem in the South Bay. We also played together for a year at West Valley College right before he went off to Police Cadet school. Eddie was always a cool dude and smooth cat. I know a ton of cops I played ball with even Matt Frisbee who was the Chief Sheriff in SJ for awhile. In a matter of fact Frisbee, Garcia, and myself all played on that same team at WVC if I remember correctly? Frisbee was Leigh HS, Garcia was St. Francis HS, and I was Santa Clara HS playing under coach Perez at WVC.

Please take me to court, I’d love to make it to the discovery phase! 😇

Considering Kirk could have easily sold cards for hundreds $$ but instead did not enrich himself a nickel, I don’t see how Kirk can be considered a coward? What Kirk did was straight up big balls in my opinion. If most people think about the risk/reward for too long I’m not so sure people would jump into the fire like Kirk did? Did I say God Bless Kirk already? God Bless you my man!

Please support The Eagle.

Share