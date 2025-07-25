WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

currer
4h

Your statistical expertise is awesome. However, this is not just about deaths...the consequences of these poisons have not worked out yet in terms of disability and longer term consequences.

I was vax injured in 1981 at 26. I am seventy this year, but have been ill every day since then. Not an enviable situation, and none of this is recorded on any vaccine database. So good for the doctor.

John T
1h

Courage is doing what is right even when no one is looking. You can't change that definition just because. It is what it is.

It is going to take doctor's that care and do their own research from now on. I stopped looking solely at how trials are done by drug companies because we were given promises by the current leadership at HHS. I then started looking at their process. The drug companies are still in control of the whole process with the blessing of the FDA. The newest Moderna drug. It isn't recommended for healthy children or pregnant women by the CDC. It still received full approval by the FDA. They have until 2027 to complete the trials on healthy adults. It is on the approval letter. The only trial they completed with results safety and effectiveness is 6 months to 6 years old. There was one death in the trial. The adverse events list is long for that age group. The trial safety, reactogenicity, and effectiveness for 12 year old to less than 18 year old is complete and they have until 2027 to post those results. The trial for safety and immunogenicity for 6 months to less than 6 years old is still recruiting. They approved the drug with one set of results for one age group of healthy children. In the meantime, anyone else will still be an experiment that gets it. The death, cardiac arrest, respiratory arrest and all the other side effects weren't enough to stop the approval.

So, we have all the movements and people talking. Truth and reality is all that really matters though. That doctor made a difference in his little piece of the pie. These non elected leaders whose job is to protect us are not doing their job. Many followers and other movements are talking about the right things or talking accountability. That's the reality. This substack continues the push for truth and accountability.

