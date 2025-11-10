Should We Continue To Support Turning Point USA?
How many other supporters just received this letter from Ericka?
Full disclosure, I haven’t donated in quite awhile but I know I’m on the list. I’m not exactly sure how many pieces of correspondance I’ve recieved in the past but at least a couple pieces at least, but never one with “Ericka Kirk” on the envelope.
I want to continue to support TPUSA and at least support the organization in spirit, but I need to say I’m not very happy with the organizations silence of Charlie’s assasination. At minimum there is some very plausible “conspiracies” or “evidence” swirling around and I feel like Christianity itself is under attack, not just the employees at TPUSA.
I’m telling you as a member of Calvary Church San Jose, if Tyler Robinson gets ram rodded into a conviction behind closed doors people are going to loose their minds. This whole situation really is a turning point, for better or worse is yet to see. No doubt in my mind Jesus wins and love wins but it’s going to be a dog fight still to find Charlie’s killer(s) and bring down the cabal and all the other cabals because it’s probably all connected along with the Epstien list. Let’s just knock off one gargoyle at a time. God Bless
I keep it to myself how I choose to support TPUSA. No advice please, just pray.
Please be aware, the scan code above does work if anyone wants to donate. I’m not judging if you support TPUSA or not.
I was taken back when I received this "letter" from Erika Kirk, so much so that I went to the Turning Point website and used the contact form to ask who actually wrote the letter. (I haven't received a response) I wasn't concerned about the aspect of "justice" for Charlie's murderer, but more so about the mission, vision, principals, and beliefs statements. No where do these statements reflect what Charlie wanted to be remembered for....his Faith. Charlie was so successful because his entire platform was primarily seen as a vision and mission to encourage people to the Gospel message and the Word of God. The truth is, that many if not the majority of those professing to be of the Christian Faith haven't read or studied the handbook....Bible. It is imperative for those of the Faith to be in the Word daily even if just a bit. It helps us to maintain focus and continue to learn God's will for our lives. His Word is a lamp unto our feet. a light unto our paths. "Sanctify them in the Truth, your Word is Truth." John 17:17 Be.....in the Word.
No audit done!