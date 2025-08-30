Wouldn’t you feel more comfortable if you knew all the decision makers were following their own recommendation and edicts when it came to vaccines?

This idea jumped into my dreams last night after Steve Kirsch acknowledged yesterday that he has never filed a VAERS report for his vaccine injury. Here’s the receipt from yesterday’s VSRF Podcast Episode 192 during Q&A featuring Alix Mayer of FreeNow Foundation:

Steve’s very honest response, to me is encouraging! Steve was stoic, but I did see the first fissure forming in his C.E.O. big boss armor, I think?

God Bless Alix’s as she was the right women in the right place at the right time to initiate Operation Wonder Women’s Lasso. Livio happened to be “The Activator” in this part of the Truman Show. In Alix’s typical exquisite timing, she put forth a very cerebral response, to Steve questioning of his “permanent disability” really being caused by the vax which was two shots of Moderna? Alix pointed out that VAERS is not dependent on decision making skills of submitter or even physician as to cause. Steve can file and discuss his immediate insulin dis-regulation and increase of his daily insulin to almost 2X for many months as I heard him once state. Steve could and should write a little diary that captures almost the 4yrs since his vaccines. The whole enchilada. Steve actually gets to pick his event. Just don’t be fake or false about it. It’s not a Life threatening condition, and he wasn’t hospitalized? Maybe it’s a congenital anomaly/ birth defect? Was his eyeball visits made under an emergency like he needs urgent care now? Yes I think he might have had some visits like that for his eyeball or anything else only Steve is privy to knowing. Is his eyeball permanently damaged?

Permanent Disability could also mean years off your life. Did these two moderna’s just shave 3 years off Stevie’s life? Who knows, it’s plausible, probably, and let’s see. The point is Steve gets to submit whatever he wants except death. I mean he could put death but that would be false and fake and considered a felony, then Steve would be the richest felon except for like Bernie Madoff or Jizz Maxwell.

Steve has been saving lives and riding the spirit horse and has probably taken at least 50 planes rides all over the world, but doesn’t have the time to submit a VAERS report? Common kid, getter done! Some people don’t believe you took the shot. Sucks to be them, but I think you did. Chop chop Stevie, on principle alone my man.

Dooooctor Robert Malone, on the other hand is just a little more questionable in my mind. To Dr. Malone’s credit he looks fantastic, he’s all over the place, he works hard, smart and sharp like a samurai’s blade. I mean the guy looks like Benjamin Button like he’s getting younger, or I’m getting older faster than he is which is also assuredly true. Couple the trip to Europe without his vax card back in the beginning when that was a thing. Also the fact that he invented the vax and the internet, and he still took these jabs? I can totally accept all the explanations but the hardest one to swallow is the inventor one. I mean WOW, Jenner didn’t even inject himself did he?

I just found out from the Highwire interview yesterday that Malone considers himself “antivaxx” so there’s that.

I’m just feeling like Dr, Malone should have a VAERS report if he doesn’t already, because those jabs really beat him up, but like Magic Johnson, Malone seems to be as good as new. Anyhow, yesterdays Truman show with Del was really one of the best Highwire shows ever, really.

Maybe a VAERS report could be like an atonement for voting yes on Merck’s Flonase? Anyhoo, there is going to be some big decisions coming up and maybe Malone and gang will be better prepared? Hopefully the meeting won’t be a last minute scramble and all the data will be spooled and collated so ACIP can make a informed decision. I know Rome was not built in day, but it certainly can be burned down in one. When things are rotten to the foundation it’s usually best to start clear cutting and replant from the ground up. Otherwise Malone may start getting accused of the same pig different lipstick thing? I’m holding on for dear life like DiCaprio on the Titanic, but I feel myself freezing to death and I might slip many leagues under the sea with a couple more wiffs from MAHA. On some level this might be Malone’s Mike Pence moment. Yikes!! Dr. Malone if somebody walks up to you and offers you a shiny shekel as a memento, don’t accept it!! God Bless.

Cross posted Malone News so he gets a tickler, and to let him know vaersaware.com exists.

Please support The Eagle!

Please sign petition:

See you in Texas?:

Share