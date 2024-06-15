People be vigilant! They want to start a Bird flu somewhere, don’t let be your town. This is the paperwork they were passing around the main San Jose homeless camp.
Since the Madre Eagle had some arroz con leche left over we went down to the family shelter and dropped it off.
The “shigella” in San Jose goes that the homeless opened a fire hydrant at or around Columbus Park, and that water isn’t the best to drink. That’s the story being told and the story being told by the same people who created the flyers I obtained and presented here. God Bless
I hope you liked my “Mineta” story… God Bless
They trying to get the homeless vaxx ? I don’t watch local news so I don’t know what’s going on
As long as our Calif. County, Santa Clara, has Sara Cody as its health dept head we are ground zero in any repeat pandemic scare given she was the first USA county health head to organize a regional lockdown in March 2020. Shigella is a no brainer to fix. 30+ years ago the County routine was if diagnosed, a county public nurse contacts the victim, asks if he or she works with kids or food, and if not, you're on your own. If work with kids or food, advised to say away from work, take a few antibiotic pills for the nasty bacteria, and clear the County lab with a clean stool sample to be able to resume work. How do I know that? Picked up a case of shigella in Baja California and was told by a Sta. Clara public health nurse no need for me to take any pills given my job.. But once I knew how that bacteria can hide and return for chronic cases, I went thru the pill cycles to be sure I wasn't a carrier. Now I wonder if there is a better and cheaper treatment. Enjoy pix of Cody having mental meltdowns here:
