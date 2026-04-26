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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
4d

I plan to listen live to Ron Johnson’s hearing on Wednesday. Fervent prayer this gets more traction than previous hearings. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

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Джил's avatar
Джил
3d

I remember you writing that going forward there'd be no place for Free Text Responses?

"We know VAERS is about to be rolled into this new FDA AEMS system, and it’s going to be even worse than VAERS is now."

And I'm confused what the new "official" system will be for people to use.....will either or both VSAFE or VAERS be done away with??

Sure is hard not to be continually disheartened this year, 2026, the 250th anniversary of our nation's founding.

After almost 6 1/2 years (!), I feel like you're one of the only actual, real, human beings I've found in this dumpster fire.

Thank you for noting and passing on people's comments in their VAERS/VSAFE reports - those comments are what I can understand.

And thank you for keeping on Albert.

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