https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/hearings/unmasked-how-biden-health-officials-purposely-turned-a-blind-eye-toward-covid-19-vaccine-safety-signals/

Looks like Ron is holding another hearing on Wednesday April 29th with a big reveal about the 11 MILLION pages RFKjr coughed up. Anybody familiar with this substack channel understands my frustration, but this is a good thing and I’m keeping my fingers crossed this will be a real reveal and not some more timid soft punches we’ve had to endure from MAHA up to now.

We know and even RFKjr knows VAERS does not even publish all legitimate reports received. Bobby already told us 150,000 VAERS reports were never published back in June 2021. See here.

We know VAERS is about to be rolled into this new FDA AEMS system, and it’s going to be even worse than VAERS is now.

We know VSAFE as of today April 25, is still down and nobody has been able to file a new report since at least somewhere in March.

We know for all intents and purposes the outside world of Simpletons are being funneled in VSAFE instead on VAERS. Hospitals to this day still have VSAFE advertisements instead of VAERS adverts. The general public basically uses the words VSAFE/VAERS interchangeably and don’t understand the difference.

Since Senator Johnson is giving us a prelude about CDC/FDA “masking” adverse events, and assuming that’s what he will be discussing in his Wednesday hearing, I want to give a little master class about VSAFE and show you how they have been “masking” the collateral damage and deaths especially.

First off VSAFE data is not even public, except for the snap shot of data ICAN captured through their FOIA way back in August 2022. I keep saying ICAN was not even given all the MedDRA codes and summary narratives, eventhough ICAN thinks they did.

Check-ins via ICAN VSAFE data only goes to Aug 2022 with 10,108,273 Registrants contributing to 142,859,785 check-ins.

Interestingly as of September 7, 2025 VSAFE themselves say they have more than 151 million check-ins which is now considerably more than ICAN’s 142 million check-ins.

That’s about 9 million more opportunities to say someone is dead, or had severe reactions.

Del BigTree and Aaron have never highlighted the dead victims in VSAFE but in their dashboard it’s officially about 1,115 deaths (MedDRA codes: Death, Neonatal Death, Brain Death, Premature Baby Death, Sudden Death). Not including: Completed Suicide, Drown, Terminal State, Accidental Death, Foetal Death, and Sudden Cardiac Death.

Now here is the cool part, if you expand the ID number you can see the narrative and the specified MedDra code:

PT & LLT = Preferred Term and Lowest Level Term assigned MedDRA description

Ok now here is where the VSAFE scam comes into play. There are many narratives where the victim is clearly documented has died, but no “death” MedDRA has been assigned.

Using Aravind the Vaccine Data Science guy’s VSAFE report rendition, here is an example of a HIDDEN DEATH (EEA-28275-47245):

HERE IS MORE HIDDEN DEATHS:

2AR-58357-24639 (b)(6) died of pancreatic cancer March 11, 2023

3HT-89977-67001 (b)(6) tested positive for COVID on April 2,2021. He died on May 22nd! His vaccination was ineffective due to his rutuxin protocol for Mantle Cell Lymphoma. We had no warning of his immunocompromisef position. I am his surviving spouse. (b)(6) / ICU for 6 weeks - died!

4EV-73564-25644 (b)(6) died 9/22/21 from complications of pancreatic cancer that had been diagnosed 8 weeks earlier

4FM-16154-18718 MY HUSBAND DIED OF COVID AND (B)(6)

4LL-29935-24050 Death. (b)(6) passed away april 6.

57B-33548-10469 Brain dead

58G-12140-34949 Your vaccine did not work. Stop forcing people to get it. We all got the vaccine and all got COVID! My mother passed away and I blame the makers of our vaccine! It is pointless to get it.

EUH-33640-77813 (b)(6) passed away on March 13, 2021 from Pneumonia

EUY-13875-93209 Deceased due to cancer

G7F-10875-55101 I’m dead

GBZ-32950-69058 Deceased due to a non COVID respiratory infection. Mico bacterial avian compounded with a fungal infection and interstitial lung disease

JV9-27777-00060 Deceased 5-19-2021; natural causes

KJK-31305-27637 (B)(6) DIED SUNDAY NIGHT. DONT KNOW IF RELATED TO VACCINE

MAK-92390-90998 MY MOTHER IS NOW DECEASED. SHE WAS SUFFERING FROM ADVANCED ALZHEIMERS WHEN SHE RECEIVED HER 1ST VACCINE ON 1/16/21. SHE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID LATER THAT SAME DAY. SHE DIED A WEEK LATER ON 1/23/21. HER EXACT CAUSE OF DEATH IS NOT KNOWN.

NFU-17539-51112 Deceased pneumonia with onset 3 days post 2nd COVID vaccine

NHA-32465-81757 (b)(6) died unexpectedly on 3/23 as I mentioned earlier. Answers are obviously not accurate (b)(6)

PD8-58589-52443 Already dead

QCV-17489-44027 Date of my husband death 12/30/21

TTF-19144-33529 I passed away 3 days after getting the Pfizer booster shot and because of your mandate when I was in hospital my wife was not allowed to see me and we had been married for 65 years. Do you all contributed to my death.

UCZ-10172-72218 Sudden cardiac death this is his wife

WT4-91691-95532 Pneumonia and sepsis. Passed away 10/04/2021. Not diagnosed with covid.; Pneumonua/sepsis

XKF-21359-70842 He died of a major brain bleed May 10

Y47-19522-07884 I passed away.

Z4H-88858-30402 Your vaccine did not work. Stop forcing people to get it. We all got the vaccine and all got COVID! My mother passed away and I blame the makers of our vaccine! It is pointless to get it.

None of these examples are coded as deaths

These 25 examples of hidden deaths along with hundreds more I can pull up, leads me to believe two very plausible scenarios…

ICAN was not given a full set of MedDRA codes and/or VSAFE did not completely code all reports. VSAFE selectively chose not to code certain death check-ins with a proper “death” MedDRA code instead choosing to code as “Unevaluable Event”. Also, choosing to only code cardiac arrest or mycardial infarction, or cancer when the Free Text Response said, “died of cardiac arrest, of heart attack, or died of cancer…”

It’s very clear VSAFE is operating with malfeasance and misconduct because they are selectively choosing what MedDRA codes to apply based on plausible deniability and ambiguity of responses. Dead is dead no matter if the caregiver thinks it was natural causes, not related to the vaccine, or some pre-existing condition. Even when there was no ambiguity, VSAFE still chose not to code the deaths and other severe events like myocarditis, infarctions, etc. when it is clearly documented.

This VSAFE data is so obfuscated that any straight forward analysis is only capturing a fraction of the carnage. Coupled with the fact that VSAFE was only created for the sole purpose to run cover on VAERS, I really hope Senator Johnson covers this as one of VAERS biggest adverse event “masks”. VAERS does not publish all legit reports received and VSAFE running cover on VAERS are probably the two biggest masks.

This vaccine killed millions and the evil hospital protocols killed millions more. CDC/FDA and HHS has been doing the opposite of pharmacovigilance for decades.

It’s time for MAHA, Bobby, Ron, and we the people to come strong. President Trump’s usefulness seems to be over.

You know what they say…. “The sun don’t shine on the same dogs ass forever!”

“How To” VSAFE (Registration)

Disclaimer: I might be getting close to the line, but I don’t think I’m doing anything illegal by registering myself in VSAFE? In a abundance of caution I have registered myself just in case I decide to get Covid or RSV Vaccine! bahahaha… 😎

These are the steps to register:

https://vsafe.cdc.gov/home As you can see I can register but I CAN NOT enroll in any new survey, effectively nobody is able to file a new report because the system is paused until April, but we are already at April 26 and VSAFE has been down since at least March. Something new I learned is that a V-safe User ID is not the same as a Registrant ID# the world would be able to see in a public dashboard like ICAN or vaersaware.com.

If you are still here, you have a front row seat to real pharmacovigilance being done on pharmacofraudilance! God Bless

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