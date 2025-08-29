Sources:

CHD: HERE

VSRF: HERE

Shannon Joy: HERE

I offered to help the family submit their VAERS report for baby Kit. Nurse Angela in the VSRF clip portion above stated that I also helped Alexis Lorenz’s VAERS report, which is true and I never mentioned that in public. I’m glad and honored Nurse Angela acknowledged my help, because I can also tell the DeLancy family through this article why it’s so important to file a report.

It’s a duty to tell the world what happened, don’t hold any punches in the summary narrative. Be descriptive use as many times and dates as possible. Name of vax and lot numbers, doses, etc. Don’t hold anything back and tell the world house rotten your hospital was. Be descriptive with all the symptoms and diagnosis and procedure given.

Prep and have everything written down on a word document to cut/paste info into submission form. Hospital address, telephone number, attending physicians, event level Hospitalization and Life Threatening. Only 20 minute time limit to submit report

Request your finalized permanent ID# be sent to you (email) when finalized using your temporary ID created at submission. Your Temp ID authenticates you to VAERS to release your final ID# back to you!!! So many people never do this and have never even seen their own report in VAERS. This minutia begins the whole obfuscation and manipulation process.

Video record your submission. There is a chance they may omit words and phrases from your first hand primary source narrative, like they did on my uncle’s report. Luckily I recorded, put it on Bitchute and Rumble and can bust the CDC on altering reports beyond redacting for HIPAA.