I recently brought up this nefarious act of deleting a legitimate report from the VAERS system but I didn’t explain any of back story too much.:

This Senate panel hearing vetting RFKjr are making sound like Bobby went to Samoa after these deaths and created vaccine hesitancy amongst the population?

Technically, these kids died because of a administration error in vaccine preparation? That’s the official narrative but is that what really happened? No possibility that the MMR vaccine is just dog shit? No possibility that a hot lot was sent to Samoa? No possibility that some kind of experiment was going on without the knowledge or consent?

I wonder, I wonder, I wonder…

Stay tuned because I’m definitely preparing to speak to Liz Gunn of New Zealand about it. Just so we are on the same page, Samoa falls under the “jurisdiction” of New Zealand and it’s pharmacovigilance system known as MEDSAFE.

Stay Tuned because more will be revealed!!! God Bless

BTW- This DELETED death report had every reason to be in the VAERS system as it was serious & unexpected AND because it was an administration error which by definition and obligation is suppose to be reported to VAERS. Deleting the report after publication is straight up nefarious if not fake/false or a duplicate. This VAERS expert will tell you here and know, deleting this report was/is nefarious!!

