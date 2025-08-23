Previous article: HERE.

In preparation for our custom dashboard creation I want to memorialize some data points so we can see what the data looks like as of today:

I’ve been following along and I’m understanding the ~6% is this studies analysis of the 26M of 436M doses administered in Japan against their population of ~123M total people.

Image above shows I scraped down the high level data and I’m very close to near match with 302,225 deaths and 25,991,586 doses. I’m off by a death difference of -461 and a dose difference of -36,950. The Japanese should double check their query scripts because I’m simply dynamically transcribing their data and the data should match exactly. Also notice town #63 Nishikicho shows a population of 673 with 461 deaths? Nishikicho is clear outlier and I only excluded it from the heatmap coloring.

Please notice I added some simple death% calculations at column G, N, O, and city/town population on column P.

Notice John Campbell and other people quote 18 Million people. I’m not sure where that comes from, but here’s the PubMed article:

My conundrum is that when I tally up the population of these 63 town/cities I only get a population of ~8.3M people?

18M of 123M Japan population equals ~14.6%

8.3M of 123M Japan population equals ~6.7%

The PubMed article says Japan had a rate of 3.6 doses per capita.

123M people at 3.6 doses equals 442.8M doses if around 100% was vaxxed.

My thoughts: Maybe some of the cities cited in this study included surrounding suburbs and shipment doses were delivered to hubs then dispersed to surrounding area, etc. The point is this study covers only a fraction of the carnage and the world should be very alarmed not matter what angle you’re choosing to look at this data.

The Japan Study’s homepage spells out their challenges and the admirable job they did to obtain and present the data, here’s a very important part:

About the Data The data published on this website are originally obtained by citizen volunteers from their local governments through freedom of information act requests. In order to respect their efforts and the terms of use by the local governments, we refrain from publishing the raw data they provided on this website. To ensure the integrity and reproducibility of the data, this site processes and aggregates information in accordance with the following policies: Only data made public by each city, town, and village will be used.

Records of residents who no longer reside in a jurisdiction due to relocation are excluded in the calculation.

Those who moved into a jurisdiction are counted if uncounted prior to the relocation, otherwise they are not counted.

Records without lot numbers or vaccination dates will be excluded.

Records with discrepancies in date of death, vaccination history etc. will be excluded. The above data governance and collection methods/standards allow third parties to verify and reconstruct the results, which ensures the validity of the data based on public records and not based on "unknown sources."

I also have some very savvy and sophisticated pro-vaxx commenters in this article series like “henjin” so I highly recommend you stay on top of the comments in this series, as it is worth a read. God Bless

