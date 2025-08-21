Revisiting the Japanese Study Calling For Discontinuation Of mRNA Vaccines
Is this the same analysis as the original?
Previous article HERE.
The study is getting new breathe primarily because their “database” is now being translated into English automatically. However, there has been many internal changes done by the authors that have rendered my additional analysis and dashboard almost useless. I will be going back to the drawing board to create an updated dashboard and analysis based on the Japan’s new information, however I don’t want to brush over the fact that the authors have made some major edits, additions, and deletions. This is not the same analysis that was initially presented!
Here’s my two big money shots for this article but please watch the video below for more details.:
Update 2:43pm PST Aug 21:
I’m asking questions:
Japan had crazy low COVID death rates before the clot shots were introduced. Instead of doing a deep dive into why many countries in the far East had very low COVID mortality rates, Somebody behind the scenes decided every country would lock down, and every country (who could afford it) would buy something like 6 "vaccines" for every man, woman, and child in the country.