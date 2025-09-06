Previous Article:
There is twice as many RSV DEATHS:
“UNKNOWN” Vax Type hides a lot of deaths and injuries:
Disclaimer: Sure there are a few reports where UNK vax type is comingled with a legit covid jab and share the same summary narrative, but I know you will be shocked. The UNK vax type has simply exploded since the Covid jab rollout.
I’m available you Dr. Hoeg 24/7 help deep dive VAERS:
https://www.vaersaware.com/my-powerpoint
I believe the plan is to depopulate thru deception, lies and propaganda any way they can. People doing their own research and not just blindly accepting the advice of others will stay safe. It’s up to you! No jabs for me. I stay healthy with a common sense approach in my life by eating well, hydrating, exercising daily, good spiritual and positive mental health, logical informed decision making, staying close to loved ones and avoiding advice from the medical political cartel. Just my way! Mostly I learn as much as I can before deciding what I’ll put into my body. Jabs never cure but often create illness and sometimes death. Covid jabs being a great example.
So sad how they hide this and keep killing/maiming. Great sleuthing, Eagle, and a timely message for the new investigator Dr. Tracy Hoeg.