Contrary to popular belief the most reports coming into VAERS since 2024 are Foreign Non-Covid reports.

Results were not really what I was expecting, I just knew that Covid jab reports are shrinking compared to everything else. Astute minds will notice the cumulative difference between all unique reports versus Covid and Non-Covid

131,079-126,649=4,430

This variance has to do with the “co-mingled” reports that will be counted on both sides of the ledger. God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

Best VAERS Dashboard in the world:

Please sign petition:

See you in Texas?:

Share