I need to start by saying this is not an accusation of fraud, but only a intimate look into the Medical Transportation industry using two companies that might be formally classified as Transportation Brokers per their NPI (National Provider Identifiers).

American Logistics LLC is pretty slick and I say that in all sincerity, I would want to work at a company like this all things being honest and legitimate. Here they are:

If I didn’t know anything about these guys, I’d think they were building engines for Formula 1 race cars. To get a better idea of American Logistics you can check out their YouTube channel launched 10 months ago and you could be their 4th subscriber, I’m the third.

This company is sitting very high up on the flagged providers list (#15) of the HHS Medicaid data dump as per other mommy & daddy data sleuths on Twitter-X, but I might think these guys are legit, they are just early adopters, and good at what they do. Think UberHealth…

Here is just their Medicaid business and a few of their top procedure codes:

Medicaid has paid out CPT A0380 (Basic life support mileage) $462M on 11.4M claims. American Logistics snagged about a quarter of this pie on 2M claims. No worries, their per claim reimbursement seems to be in line and 2M rides doesn’t seem unreasonable if they are operating in various states and are possibly brokering for other vendors, I guess.

HCPCS Code A0380 Overview Definition HCPCS Code A0380 refers to Basic Life Support (BLS) mileage, which is used to document and receive reimbursement for transportation services provided by ambulance for non-emergency medical situations. Usage Service Type : Ambulance and Other Transport Services

Complexity Level : Low

Reimbursement: This code is primarily used for billing purposes to ensure healthcare providers are compensated for the mileage incurred during BLS transport. Reimbursement Rates The national average reimbursement for HCPCS A0380 varies by payer. Below are some examples of reimbursement rates from different providers: Important Notes The code is part of the HCPCS Level II coding system, which includes non-physician services and supplies.

Proper documentation is essential for billing to avoid issues with reimbursement. This code is crucial for healthcare providers involved in ambulance services to ensure they are adequately compensated for their transportation efforts.

Can CPT A0380 be billed to Medicaid in a scenario where an elderly needs to be driven to a doctors appointment?

Grok:

No, HCPCS code A0380 (BLS mileage, per mile) is typically not billable to Medicaid for a standard elderly patient needing transport to a doctor’s appointment via ambulance in most scenarios. A0380 is a mileage code specifically for Basic Life Support (BLS) mileage used in non-emergency situations, but only for certain types of transport like wheelchair vans or litter vans (stretcher vans without full ambulance capabilities). It is not for standard ambulance transports.

For full ambulance services (e.g., BLS or ALS ambulance to a doctor’s appointment), the appropriate mileage code is usually A0425 (ground mileage, per statute mile, for ambulance transports), often paired with a base rate code like A0428 (BLS non-emergency) or A0426 (ALS non-emergency).

A0380 appears in Medicaid contexts (e.g., California’s Medi-Cal program) as part of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) billing, but restricted to wheelchair/litter van transports, not ambulances.

For an elderly person needing a ride to a doctor’s appointment:

Medicaid covers non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) when the patient’s medical/physical condition prevents use of ordinary means (bus, car, taxi), and it’s to obtain covered medical services.

This often requires prior authorization, a physician certification of medical necessity, and use of the least costly appropriate mode (e.g., van or taxi, not ambulance unless justified).

Ambulance-level transport (even non-emergency) is covered only if medically necessary due to the patient’s condition (e.g., bedridden, requires stretcher, monitoring, or other factors making regular transport unsafe). A simple need for a ride due to age or mobility issues alone usually does not qualify for ambulance billing.

Many states prioritize or require brokers/coordination for NEMT, and ambulance use for routine appointments is restricted or requires documentation.

Coverage varies significantly by state (Medicaid is state-administered), so check your specific state’s Medicaid guidelines, fee schedule, or NEMT broker/program for exact rules on codes, authorization, and medical necessity for ambulance vs. other transport. For example:

In California (Medi-Cal), A0380 is listed for litter/wheelchair van mileage in NEMT.

Other states may use different codes or limit ambulance to true medical necessity cases.

American Logistics Company receives almost half their Medicaid gross income from this one single code, they must be doing a ton of business in the specialized van or non-emergent ambulance space? Maybe there is a loophole which is ok, but I hope they are not making a living in that loophole…

American Logistics has rich website, and in it they say most of their business is Medicaid Managed Care HERE.

This is Modivcare Solutions, LLC:

You see that big orange circle hanging over Colorado? The orange circles is where all CPT A0100 (Nonemergency transport taxi) is being paid out. Modivcare is getting a huge slice of this pie!

Now I’m not going to get up in Modivcare’s guts just yet in this article, I just want to make a point how imperative it is that these AI geniuses that are developing these dashboards further add additional filters like the taxonomy code. Filtering on combinations with the provider taxonomy codes will bring the heat map to life!

Let me show you the 883 different taxonomy codes here on my dashboard:

Filtering on Transportation Services:

I’ve highlighted the taxonomy for American Logistics and Modivcare, but here is specific details on these two taxonomy codes which you can access by hovering the blue boxes at the end of each description in the dashboard:

The taxonomy structure is a bit of some fed slop, because a NPI can have multiple taxonomies, especially the Type 2 corporate NPI, but at least you have a place to easily see the definitions and any notes as per the NUCC.

Anyhow, I’m going to reach out to some of these boys and girls making these dashboards with AI apparently. I can’t make dashboards any better off my aging laptop and free Tableau software. Hopefully I can encourage some of these creators how to zig & zag from the experience of a real medical billing auditor. I can definitely dive into the raw data and sniff out the fraud like nobodies business, all I need is the scent. God Bless.

Last Conclusion:

These operations legitimate, nefarious or otherwise must have a support system of knowledgeable medical billing people, like myself. They would need a Utility Management department putting in pre-auths, they would be pushing out insurance claims through a clearinghouse like OfficeAlly, They would be receiving electronic remits (EOB’s), and EFT’s (Electronic Funds Transfers) to their banks from potentially hundreds of different payers a day. All those boys and girls you saw in the American Logistics video were not them. I wouldn’t be surprised if the bulk of the billing functions are farmed out to India. That’s a whole other can of worms, the USA would be shocked about knowing. I managed a big Indian farm myself, it’s not illegal and I know some of the biggest IPA’s in San Jose use these Indian Farms, I helped set one up. Our medical data viewable in India should be illegal and kind of like creating our own digital jail, you just didn’t know the jail was for you!

