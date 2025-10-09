WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Eagle Eye
2h

Australia's most toxic batch (lot) number is Pfizer ER7449. As per the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) DAEN (Database of Adverse Event Notifications) and using FOI 26-1963, combined with data analysis from website OpenDAEN.info then comparing population sizes, ER7440 batch (lot) number is doubly more potent compared to USA lot EN6201.

Approx. 27mil population in Australia divided by 340mil population in USA x 291 deaths (EN6201) = 23 deaths (comparison with populations). Pfizer batch (lot) no. ER7449 has 43 deaths reported (included within 3,835 cases) which is the equivalent to 544 deaths in USA.

'Data of harm' continues when these C-19 jabs are still being administered in 2025.

The Do Not Comply Guy
33m

Did they publish similar data on Murderna?

