Here is the top 30 of 184 Covid-19 lot sizes shipped as per ICAN FOIA data:
These are the top 20 most toxic lots per vaersaware.com custom MVP/RVU calculations:
Here is the video explanation and Excel Downloadable below:
Australia's most toxic batch (lot) number is Pfizer ER7449. As per the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) DAEN (Database of Adverse Event Notifications) and using FOI 26-1963, combined with data analysis from website OpenDAEN.info then comparing population sizes, ER7440 batch (lot) number is doubly more potent compared to USA lot EN6201.
Approx. 27mil population in Australia divided by 340mil population in USA x 291 deaths (EN6201) = 23 deaths (comparison with populations). Pfizer batch (lot) no. ER7449 has 43 deaths reported (included within 3,835 cases) which is the equivalent to 544 deaths in USA.
'Data of harm' continues when these C-19 jabs are still being administered in 2025.
Did they publish similar data on Murderna?