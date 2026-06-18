Let start with some overviews on MRNA jabs:

This month’s new deaths for all vaccines within 3,664 new reports

We received 67 new Covid DEATHS but our last variable to know is that came from just 584 Covid reports.:

67 deaths against just 584 reports is a pretty astonishing percentage (11.47%) considering the official average is 2.33% (39,166/1,676,669).

“unofficially Death reports ratio is more like 2.5% with an additional ~3,000-4,000 uncounted deaths for multiple deaths bundled into a single report, uncounted deaths, unknown vax death (really covid), and death in follow-up reports. My assertion doesn’t even cover how many legitimate deaths might have been deleted after publication? There has been 1,342 covid death reports offically deleted after publication presumably because they were fake or duplicates. Some duplicates I agree but this expert, does not agree with even the majority being dups or fake/false…”

11% of all new reports being death is a huge number!

Just for the last 18 months it was starting to look like Covid reports and deaths were proportionately shrinking, but these 67 deaths against so few reports really caught my eye and know you can see why.

CDC/FDA/HHS add insult to injury by throttling deaths, that is to say 31% of these 67 deaths died in 2024 or older. Heck 7 victims died in 2021 but they are just being published now! Some examples:

CDC/FDA can point the finger at manufacturers, hospitals and even the public that reports are being submitted late, but we all know this is the Keystone Cops shtick they allow to happen. No accountability up and down the line and all by evil intelligent design. Kennedy doesn’t say sqaut so I don’t think I’m a fan boy any longer. God Bless.

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