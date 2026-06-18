WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

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Aravind Mohanoor's avatar
Aravind Mohanoor
1d

This seems pretty insane... thanks for keeping us up to date on this.

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Ionedery2's avatar
Ionedery2
1d

I wonder what percentage of the population now knows about the deception and gaslighting. It doesn't seem like very many are aware yet. If they are, they should be screaming bloody murder. Seems like business as usual.

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