I don’t have a paid subscription to McCullough’s Focal Points, but I pray there is some shade behind the paywall Peter is throwing on Novavax. On this side of the paywall (free view) is it might as well be an endorsement as far as I’m concerned and basically ALL the 38 comments I can see on Twitter-X here:

https://x.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1946561874738172151

The Focal Points article points to this University of MN piece and it seems very precise to highlight the 2024-2025 JN.1 elixir and not the previous versions.

I will remind every one that there is over 500% more DEATHS in VAERS than is being acknowledged, if not for CDC’s slight of hand Unknown Vaccine Type card trick. CDC’s Simpleton search query “only” produces 7 deaths (use link to verify):

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&FOLLOWOPTIONS=LATEST&VAXMAN=NOVAVAX

However if scour the UNK Vax Type reports for submitter saying they not Novavax in the free text summary narrative and/or search the SPLIT_TYPE for “Novavax” to see what reports this manufacture submitted to VAERS, you will see more HIDDEN NOVAVAX DEATHS:

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&FOLLOWOPTIONS=LATEST&CUSTOMSQL=SPLIT%3D%22NOVAVAX%22

There is actually 39 Novavax DEATHS and about ~3x the reports:

VaersAware does the work for you…

Conclusion:

I heartbroken McCullough would insinuate this poison is safer than that poison. I not accepting any word salad about variants or vaccine versions. This message sucks, and I’m starting to wonder how much money does it take to tell someone to just spit out a quick substack and point to this article? God Bless you Peter, but this message sucks!

Yo peeps, why don’t you pass some of your Focal Points contribution $$ here?

