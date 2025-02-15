I had the honor of Craig Paardekooper creator of Howbadismybatch.com respond to my last article about RFKjr “fixing” VAERS…:

Liz Wilner creator of OpenVAERS said this on X:

Midwestern Doctor wrote this article about VAERS in Nov 2023:

I’d like to use these three sentiments above and expand on each. I’m in agreement with OpenVAERS we don’t need a new system, we need a this one improved and I’ll add, managed ethically. Paardekooper offers up some interesting angles but I’m not sure how states having their own independent records helps the VAERS system unless they can monitor their own reports and at least make sure they are being published? Also, the monthly safety signals is a great idea, but the PRR analysis was showing red flag signals as early as Feb 2021, the real issue is what repercussions are obligated to happen once red flags are triggered? Products are suppose to be pulled off the shelves when signals are blaring but that’s not what’s happening here. It’s hard to measure curated statistics versus curated statistics, but I get the intent. So I think we all agree, let’s stop the curation and cherry picking of reports to publish…

I want to offer a view of the “new” system, and I will break it into 3 component parts of Front Ends (submission and database), Adjudication, and Back End processes and protocols.

1) Submission: It’s just a form filler folks, It doesn’t need to get more complicated. What would really advance ease of submission is the ability to save your work and eliminate the arbitrary ~20 minute time clock the submitter has to complete a report.

a. A nifty “How To” section of videos and pdf of all possible questions so the submitter knows what is coming. Maybe a recommendation to have all answers to be pre-typed in a word document for easy cut and paste during submission. Pre-typed would be a moot point if you could simple save work and return later.

b. An automatic response back to original submitter of finalized VAERS ID# when report is available for viewing in the database. This maybe the single most important improvement VAERS can make eliminate so much ambiguity. Granted, Joe Public submitters must be aware voluntarily leaving a valid email is so important precisely for the finalized ID#. Currently, VAERS does not send a finalized ID# to submitter without formal written (email) request with your Temporary ID# as authentication.

c. Additional easy of use features when submitters voluntarily want to “add additional info” to already published reports and outside of the standard 90, 180, 360 day info requests VAERS makes to all submitters via email or snail mail.

d. Accountability needed especially for the ~80% of all professional submitters or healthcare workers and manufacturers. Professional submitters need to reconcile their submissions and making sure all reports are published.

e. Mandate all Electronic Health Records (EMR/EHR) has at least optional data fields for vax status at the In-patient, Out-patient, Urgent Care, and clinic levels.

f. Enforce obligation to file VAERS reports already spelled out in the 1986 Vaccine ACT.

2) Adjudication: Ethical adjudication and within a timely manner is all we expect.

a. Adjudicating a claim to fast or to slow is a super huge problem VAERS. Reports being adjudicated within 24hours to as many as 23 years should not be allowed to exist!

b. Correcting typos and additional information request and updates should be published in the initial publication of reports! It’s current spelled out in the S.O.P. healthcare professionals and institutions have 4-6 weeks to submit claims VAERS, and VAERS has 4-6 weeks to adjudicate and publish. HHS needs to hold people accountable! Currently VAERs allows typos and rough unedited reports pass into publication.

c. Allow updated information continually being captured to be “appended” to initial reports. VAERS currently only publishes initial reports, but this wasn’t always the case previous to January 2011. This paradigm shift now begs the question, how many people in VAERS are now since dead? (See blurb #4)

d. Bring back Foreign Reports vital information that is currently being scrubbed out European reports. Let it be known EMA and MHRA did not stop sending the critical information, rather VAERS dynamically and easily and simply just omits data fields before publication.

3) Back End and viewable database:

a. Creation of Interactive Dashboards with suite of data visualization graphs and other metrics. Like vaersaware.com

b. Deleted reports after publication and during initial adjudication should declare nature of deletion and connecting report ID# Example would to include a field indicating published report has since been deleted for duplication to report ID# XXXXXX or report was determined to be fake or false. If deleted during initial adjudication, submitter is notified with connecting report ID# included.

c. Downloadable raw data to include more data elements such as turn-around times of days elapsed between events. Example: 42 days from receipt to publication or 100 days from vax to death, etc. Possibly adding city, county, or race information? HIPPA information will still be observed even getting down to county or city,

d. Have connecting Death Certificate information while still observing HIPPA

e. In addition to the Interactive Dashboards, created a public EPIC style Billing and EMR style suite of functionality. Looking forward there would be multiple vaccination dates, multiple onset dates, possibly multiple state locations because the victim has moved, etc…

Conclusion:

I’ve only included the superficial improvements many of which can be implemented immediately as a matter of protocol. There are much more data elements procedures that could be included and captured and viewable in the downloadable raw data for the grizzled analysts in the public. Internally, VAERS resembles much more like the internal workings of HMO Managed Care or Medicare’s Advantage Plans known as Medicare Part C.

You are lucky and Bobby is lucky because I was a high level Medicare Managed Care Claims Auditor and I have written many Corrective Action Plans (CAPS) and even a few CMS Organization Determinations, Appeals and Grievances (ODAG) Assessment Reports for Verity Medical Foundation in San Jose back in the day. Not to discount any of the fabulous citizen PhD analysts, computational biologists, developers, website creators, or physicians that contribute to this medical freedom movement, but it’s going to take all of us, because you better believe the medical cabal has many guys just like me on their side.

Above and beyond all this technical mumbo jumbo, it’s all for not if Bobby can’t eliminate the willful misconduct, collusion and fraud that is going on at least at the highest levels of VAERS if not the CDC/FDA and HHS itself. I wonder what comes first, the chicken or the egg? While everybody wants change, I have a plan on what to do.

Please Bobby have the wisdom to recognize the difference, I’m waiting for your call. God Bless.

Bobby! Fire 3 and hire me!

Please support The Eagle, I’m hungry for some salmon! God Bless

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

