New Zealander Barry Young's New Day In Court On Deck!
Or click:
https://rumble.com/v79ryn4-maria-zeee-interview-with-barry-young-and-liz-gunn-13th-may-2026.html
My friends Barry Young & Liz Gunn, God Bless
Or click:
https://rumble.com/v79ryn4-maria-zeee-interview-with-barry-young-and-liz-gunn-13th-may-2026.html
My friends Barry Young & Liz Gunn, God Bless
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Best wishes for Barry!
You'll probably enjoy this post honoring Barry, which includes a link to the tribute song him, by The Zealanders: https://dutytodissent.substack.com/p/truth-is-illegal-the-barry-young
Here are some of the lyrics:
“Truth Is Illegal” by The Zealandians
Barry saw the numbers climbing, bodies in the database.
Eight armed cops came knocking and put him in a cage.
700 days of warfare for the crime of giving a d*mn.
They said truth requires permission, that’s the law of this land
Oh, the state will grant you freedom when the state says what is true,
and the law protects the lawful when they decide they like you.
Grant Burston said it clearly in that Wellington courtroom:
You need credentials from The Crown before you blow the whistles too
12,000 breaches! Then they checked and found just six.
All names are already public, but they needed something to stick.
They locked him out that Friday, warmest regards in the mail
Monday morning, armed police, two nights in a cell
Ask permission to tell the truth.
Ask permission to count the dead.
Ask permission to be a citizen.
Ask The Crown what you should have said
...(lyrics cont in article)