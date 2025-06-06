VAERS is a bunch of shysters!

This is where things get goofy…

This amount of “new” data presumably from more of the “retro” follow-up data, should have produced much bigger downloadable files, but it DID NOT.

In a matter of fact some files actually decreased. Sure the 99 deleted reports (after publication) might account for this, but the other benchmark is how much the files increased from all the initial follow-up data that was regurgitated the month prior.

So remember all these “Changes” to symptoms and write-ups could mean both additions & deletions. There could have been 39,059 deletions of symptoms, that were 39,059 of added symptoms (cases) the previous month. A maneuver like this would not change the over all file sizes that much.

Here is my case in point (pink):

Report ID# 2792466 had retro follow-up data given last month that has now been scrubbed. See here:

This is the follow-up data in the download files last month, but now GONE!!

This was and still is the initial published narrative and what the world will see:

This is some bullshit, but The Eagle is following every step of the way. This only begs the question, how much follow-up data are they really holding back? How many legitimate reports have been received but never published? How many people filed to V-safe instead of VAERS?

One of my favorite 1 min videos, even Bobby knows VAERS doesn’t publish all legit reports! Apparently Bobby is having a failure to launch, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed he will grow a nut sack soon. This is fraud, collusion, accomplice to murder, God Bless.

