Because of governement shutdown we the people have not been given a VAERS update for two months. Please consider this a two month update (12,818 reports), but we will be getting another update quickly this Friday December 5th.

The biggest sore thumb in this new tranche of data might be how “old” many of these deaths are especially when 157 IPV (Polio) deaths were pumped in from India. Here is the bird’s eye view of 316 deaths by vax type:

All IPV deaths came from India via manufacturer submitting to VAERS and all infants died between 2020 to March 2024.

Here is a quick 7 min. video explaination and details of these poor Indian kids…:

Stay tuned, more complete VAERS “new drop” analysis coming soon. God Bless

