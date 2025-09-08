A couple things that jump out to these expert eyes is China China China, and few reports there were received by the CDC in 2022 & 2024 but only published now. There were 69 China reports in this update and by comparison there are only 40 total Covid-19 VAERS reports in the system. China is NOT sending that many reports to VAERS because they are not getting injured, or not using that many “American” vaccines, or anything nefarious you can think of? The purposeful delay of publishing reports known as “throttling” is easy to see based on “Received” time stamps is obvious. What’s not obvious it that VAERS also changes the sacred received date time stamp after publication and it’s my belief they manipulate the time stamp during the adjudication phase and make it appear VAERS recently received reports when in fact they have been sitting on reports for a nefariously long time.

Here is an area that Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg and other PhD dump & pumpers should get a handle on and it’s the reports with an unknown age. In this dump of 4,096 new VAERS reports there were over 500 reports where the age is properly documented in the summary narrative and illustrated here:

I won’t get to deep in the weeds about the properly documented reports with an unknown age field, I’ll just give you a couple examples.:

This demonstration of reports coupled with my last article of examples shows you what Dr. Hoeg needs to consider. This including cross posts from Hoeg, Malone, CHD and MAHA. You can’t tell me our thought leaders and Bobby himself doesn’t know what kind of data obfuscation is going on inside VAERS. The real question is starting at the core, how far out does this rot go? God Bless

