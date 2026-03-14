Vaersaware.com makes for a excellent supplement to medalerts.org for the visualization and filtering capabilities. Let’s start by getting some visuals on the 31 deleted reports (6 deaths).

Click to launch Deleted Reports Dashboard

I’ve got twice as many visuals in the deleted reports dashboard, but you get the idea. Now let’s jump over the new reports and visualize what the 3,264 “new” reports look like.

Click to launch dashboard

You can see I found a couple of uncounted deaths and about 300 reports I could ethically populate the age field, because it’s properly documented in summary narrative. The two uncounted death were from RSV where the pregnant mother lost her unborn baby short after vaccination in the 30th week.

Here is one of those safe & effective deaths (no event level):

Here is 25 reports of under-coding like those two uncounted deaths nobody shows you.:

Do you see how how these reports fly under the radar because the are considered not serious (under hospitalization) and most even considered safe & effective because of “none of above”.

Uggh! This whole VAERS thing is so frustrating, but not as depressing as the shit show they rolling out over at the FDA with their new vaccine adverse events dashboard (AEMS).

Because of semantics AEMS is basically knocking out about half the deaths in VAERS because there are many reports in VAERS of dead people without a medDRA code of death or some flavor of death.

Since there is no event level in AEMS only serious and non-serious, many actual dead people go hiding under cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction, cancer, and many times something as mundane as “heat illness”.

Conclusion:

I don’t know what to say? Sometimes it feels like MAHA isn’t even trying. Sometimes it feels like the opposite of trying, it feels like evil genius. God Bless

Don’t fall for the this new FDA AEMS bullshit!

AEMS DOES NOT LOOK LIKE THIS:

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