Let’s go straight to brass tacks:

In all this minutiae there was 3,764 of 7,492 (50.24%) that are new Covid-19 reports, with 110 of 125 (88%) of Deaths reports containing a Covid depop shot.

Eight Covid death reports were deleted among the 86 total reports vanished. The really frustrating point about any deleted report (after publication) is the amount of time many of these reports are left in the public domain before internal VAERS auditors determine a report was published in error because it was either a duplicate or it was fake? At face value that’s the load of bullshit the CDC is shoving down your gullet. What’s really happening and with evil design they are many times deleting legitimate/valid reports behind other legitimately deleted duplicate reports. Here is just this weeks example.:

There was only five other 57yr old males in Texas that died after a covid jab, and only one (1) that died after a Moderna jab like this guy that has been deleted. That other 57yr old Texan guy (ID# 1385311) died on May 9, 2021 so he’s not a match to our guy in question. This seems like a legit report, but the plausible deniability exists because maybe it’s a match to one of the thousands of death reports with no age, or state?

Anyhow, you can get deep in the weeds with the 86 reports deleted this week using the worlds only VAERS deleted reports interactive dashboard:

click to launch Deleted Reports dashboard

Here is a visualization on all the Dates of Death of the 110 “new” Covid-19 DEATH reports.:

How the heck does it take 3 years to publish a death report?

There are many interesting and curious reports that are under-coded, throttled and hidden. Here is just few real blatant stuff…:

The main dashboard is being updated now and will be ready later this evening. There was a lot more hidden Beyfortus and RSV and data of all kinds. A group of Indiana deaths came in which is unusual. Tennessee wins the most death award again this month. New Zealand had a new death ID# 2801338 and this victim died around June 2021. I’ll report more when the dashboards are ready. God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

One time donations:

Share