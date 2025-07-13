Staring with all the deleted reports this month, the 1 deleted Moderna Death feels really disingenuous but here’s a Eagle’s eye on them:

How about hiding this new Moderna death as a unknown vax type?

It’s important to note this 74 year old hung on for a while and had 4 or 14 hospital stays before passing. Good thing family probably admitted to themselves it was the unicorn jab that caused her death.

Some of these not so new “new” VAERS deaths published look like this:

Trust me on Moderna’s expiration date, I’ve been waiting for a few days for their expiration checker to get updated I guess. I basically have access to their master list anyways.

Speaking of old and throttled reports there is still serious reports coming into the VAERS system against Vibeke Manniche’s supposed harmless “yellow” lot placebo lots. The Japanese were just fawning over that old Denmark study yesterday with Health Ranger Mike Adams here. I might be serendipitous that this very serious but harmless yellow lot as per Manniche, comes from Japan. What are the odds? Pretty good as it turns out.

For the record I’m sure Vibeke Manniche et al does good work, but she’s been on so many podcasts and the paper is so popular, that it would incredibly difficult to eat crow now. Much easier to just ignore The Eagle. Every other PhD and MD who keeps their trap shut about Manniche being bamboozled by throttling is just as guilty. God doesn’t reward individuals or humanity with this type of spineless behavior. You want to talk placebo, then let’s talk about the 685 expired Moderna lots with zero (0) VAERS reports…

Not one of these leading PhD/MD’s who attends every grab-ass feel-good weekend freedom fighter event has ever refuted or rebutted anything I present, sooooo yeah. I said it. God Bless.

