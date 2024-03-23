Previous FDA (FAERS) articles: HERE

The internet all over the world has been blocking my vaersaware.com site with spam and virus blockers saying my site may contain viruses, and it’s basically unsafe. This is the world we live in folks. Evil calls good evil and good calls evil good. Evil is not good, and my dashboards will defend itself. Too bad not enough people are seeing it. If you are having any problems, go to my Tableau Public version.:

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/FDAProductLook-Up/Dash1

Please consider this article the “how to” instructions manual on how to navigate.

I would like to thank and honor Karen Kingston for here tireless work. It was Karen that originally inspired me to create a NDC search dashboard early on in the scamdemic with all her detailed work on lot numbers, bivalents, formulations, etc… I caught the FDA site she was referencing and I poked around and realized the downloadable data files could benefit from a interactive dashboard. I published Karen’s version 1 dashboard in June 2022, so it was time for an update and a facelift.

The header of Karen’s new dashboard contains all the hyperlinks and odometer showing 584,167 unique NDC numbers FDA has issued out all time.

I use this data to catch any new vaccines or fishy drugs being rolled out. Remember a drug will be issued a NDC number and the NDC# should be printed on the box before anything is injected, swallowed, rubbed on, etc.. Back in the day every physicians office had the “Red Book” aka the NDC book with pictures of pills and everything. It’s still good to have if you are in the drug business.

I would like to mention the downloadable data made available by the FDA is very disingenuous because it’s the most minimal of data. It so minimal I can show you the raw header now.:

I plucked out this cross cut example to show some of these start dates are a little wonky? Start dates like year 1892 or 1900. Also the Proprietary Name is very minimal, That’s basically like the brand or trade name, you’d need to do separate research if you wanted to figure out what is Vaxchora or Ticovax and who makes it. Moreover, there is no easy correlation field or “key” field to make a association or union with the FAERS (adverse events) data. It would however be worthy but tedious to manually create the key field (aka association).

I’m not saying this hasn’t been done already, because I’m sure it has. There are plenty of subscription website for codes like these. Optum Encoder Pro or AAPC being just a couple, but I haven’t heard of anybody linking NDC to FAERS and taking it to the next level. That’s probably only reserved for the pharma cartel.

I’m hoping KK or other analysts will find value in this type of dashboard, because there probably is some very curious data hiding in these half million records. Here is what shows for “vaccines”.:

So what’s up with Unapproved Drug Other, Export Only, Unapproved Homeopathic, and Unapproved Drug for use in Drug Shortage?

A little research on this AS03 shows it’s squalene, polysorbate 80, tocopherol…:

This AS03 adjuvant is new since November 2020, because it’s never had a NDC before this date…

The last FYI is the “tool-tip” window that appears when hovering over the boxes in the bottom right of the tabular list like this example:

What the heck is minimally manipulated cells cord blood? I found it because of it’s wonky NDC#. Ok peeps, God Bless and happy hunting. Don’t make me get up all in the FDA’s guts! You know what I say…. Do want it rooter or tooter?

Please support The Eagle. Happy belated Birthday KK…

