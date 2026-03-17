Isn’t it strange since FDA’s huge announcement here on March 11th, Bobby and Marty have not taken their victory lap yet? You would think rolling up 6 databases into one glorious database and retiring VAERS would be almost as monumental as the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act itself? A change of a supposed improvement this radical in pharmacovigilance would require permission from Congress or a judge you would think, right? The judge that just shot down ACIP and MAHA won’t poo poo this radical change, and if no pro vaccine enthusiasts cry about these changes, you will know the fix is in. 😳

Legacy systems to be replaced by AEMS now include: FAERS (FDA Adverse Event Reporting System) — containing reports for drugs, biologics, cosmetic products, and color additives.

VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) — containing reports for vaccines. Note: The FDA will display VAERS data in AEMS. VAERS is co-managed by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

AERS (Adverse Event Reporting System) — two databases containing reports for animal drugs and animal foods. Legacy systems to be replaced by AEMS in May include: MAUDE (Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience) — containing reports for medical devices.

HFCS (Human Foods Complaint System) — containing reports for human foods and dietary supplements.

CTPAE (Center for Tobacco Products Adverse Event Reporting System) — containing reports for Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) and other tobacco products.

In typical peak-a-boo word salad fashion, it seems that whatever reveal this is, this version may not be the final product nor all vaccine reports applicable from VAERS and the previous FAERS?

Currently AEMS is about 544,090 reports short of what is in VAERS:

Strangely FDA AEMS has about 31,874 more Covid reports than VAERS:

So far AEMS is just as janky as VAERS with only some fraction of “death” reports and some considered “not serious”.

What we get with AEMS vs VAERS:

How does anybody interpret AEMS as radical transparency in it’s current format? How are Bobby and Marty going to co-sign on this garbage?

Needless to say there probably will not be any links or connection to indicate what the original VAERS ID was in this new environment which will make it difficult to cross reference any historical data in the public domain already like medalerts.org, openvaers.com or vaersaware.com.

This is very bad folks…. God Bless

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