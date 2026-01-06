This Dashboard is based off my mutual friends who are in contact with a great Czech freedom fighter named Stanislav Veselý. Steve Kirsch wrote about this raw data HERE, and my good friend Bobby Bounds has been in communication with Stanislav. I hope to be in contact with Stan soon myself. I know he will see this dashboard.:

Click to launch dashboard

I’ll be iframing the dashboard into vaersaware.com soon but in the meantime it’s accessible on my Public Tableau, just click the image above. The data is a gigabyte worth of data in csv format that totals over 17 million rows of data and it looks like this:

It needs a translation but basically for the events column “umrti” means death, “ockovani” means vaccine, “covid onemocneni” means covid disease, “porod” means childbirth, etc.

There is definately a lot more visualizations I could put in the dashboard with regards to fetal demise and birth and premature birth, so be on the look out for updates. Kirsch does a good job explaining the data elements in his article although I’m still double checking with Bobby & Stanislav to see if my numbers are correct? It seems one of us is off?

In the meantime I going to roll with my numbers because I don’t trust anybody until I check myself. lol

I sent Bobby a graph meme which he then translated into another graph and posted it on X, which Kirsch retweeted. This is what I sent Bobby:

Kirsch in his article was showing 114,127 vax deaths?

Either I’m way off or Steve didn’t do distinct counts of ID numbers which contained a vaccination? Like I said I’m waiting to hear back from Bobby and Stanislav. I really hope I’m wrong because 114K vax deaths would be a whopper!

One area I do match with Kirsch is his results on ICD-10 code N17 as per his article:

John Beaudoin, for example, has found acute kidney injury (AKI), which is ICD10 code N17, was strongly elevated post-vaccine rollout in all 50 states except Maine. We don’t see this in the Czech data because it is underlying cause of death (UCOD), not multiple causes of death (MCOD). In the US, John estimates 250K excess deaths from AKI due to the COVID shots. There were 4,655 N17 deaths in the Czech data.

It looks like acute kidney failure (N17) were all record breakers over any of the last 26 years, but anyhoo…

A good place to see where they are hiding the bodies especially with access to the ICD-10 codes is R99 - Ill-defined and unknown cause of mortality. In the biz it’s known as the “dump” code:

I’ll have more to say when after I collab with Bobby and Stan. Stay tuned and God Bless.

BTW- The new VAERS data should have dropped on Friday, today is Monday and still nothing. They are late agian.

