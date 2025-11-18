I was actually on the hunt for Hank Aaron’s report and Colin Powell’s report but I stumbled on Leon’s report which as far as I know has not ever been discovered before? It was the phrase “hall of fame” that was hiding like a little Easter egg for me to find.

The more I researched the more Leon Spinks came into focus. I’ll bet the farm this report is him and I think his wife Brenda Spinks probably wrote this report. If you read closely you can see that Leon was involved in submitting this report to Pfizer while he was still alive as he was battling a very bad case of shingles at the very end.

Leon technically had his second dose Feb 16, 2021 and died 79 days later on May 5th and not the 15th as the report shows.

Here is some resource for your review:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leon_Spinks

https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/leon-spinks-1953-2021-former-heavyweight-boxing-champ/

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/leon-spinks-10046259

Notice the ways Pfizer and the CDC/FDA is hiding Leon’s death! It’s not hard to get Brenda’s telephone number to confirm and inform her of this obfuscation. In a matter of fact if you’d like to contribute to Brenda’s gofundme, here it is, I’m sure she would appreciate it. I think I personally will make my introduction with a little donation to the Champs family. God Bless

I’ve reached out through comments section of gofundme… God Bless

Share