WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
20m

Quite a different take than Childers. You would know, as much as you have used these interfaces.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture