In my previous article HERE yesterday I warned about these cheerleaders who will celebrate because the wrapping on the gift looks pretty. Jeff Childers of Covid & Coffee is nothing but a solid person, a patriot, a freedom fighter, etc. but his most recent article makes my point.:

Developing News:

A Children’s Health Defense journalist (Michael Nevradakis) contacted me last night for a on-the-record comment…

My response may or may not make it into today’s batch of news articles, but here it is word for word. I appreciate Michael asking for my opinion and I know him well as I’ve been quote a few dozen times in CHD articles, but I usually am disappointed that my words get framed in a certain way that usually does not convey my sentiments properly? Basically Michael rarely captures or expresses my full intent when my comments make it to print. I hope he really captures my intent this time.

This new FDA AEMS dashboard sucks so bad, I could care less who I offend by making this public opinion because I care too much! So sorry but the general public doesn’t have the wisdom to know the difference what this bullshit dashboard does and doesn’t do.:

March 12, 2026 To whom it may concern, I have written extensively on the current FDA FAERS system and it’s pros & cons. At least ten articles are available on my Substack by just searching “FAERS”. This new “AEMS” dashboards has all the same functionality, or I should say lack of functionality as the old FAERS dashboard. To be clear it looks like FDA has rebranded FAERS to AEMS (Adverse Events Monitoring System) but added a couple extra tabs for Vaccines and Cosmetics. Immediately noticeable about the “vaccine” reports is that there is no free text summary narrative section customary in VAERS reports. In a physician’s chart notes, operating room report, or encounter data, the summary narrative of VAERS could be correlated to assessment portion of a customary physicians S.O.A.P. (subject, object, assessment, plan). In fact there are not free text fields available, which were previously used to capture previous vaccine history, laboratory results, current illness, and concomitant medications. In this AEMS data dashboard there is no longer an adverse event level like “Office visit, Emergency Room, Hospitalization, Life Threatening, Permanent Disability, or Death. The MedDRA terms (symptoms/diagnosis) now is being titled as “Adverse Event Terms”. Searching for “sudden death”, “death”, “stillbirth” in the event terms will only isolate applicable reports, however there were thousands of reports in VAERS without a formal medDRA code of death, but was classified as event level Died?: Yes. Close inspection showed a medDRA code of myocardial infarction, cardiac arrest, pulmonary embolism, etc. In short I do not believe FDA AEMS system will return all truly dead registrants when queried for event term: “Death” or any variant of death for reasons just described. The public is only allowed to view the minimal amount of data like age, gender, vaccination date, onset date, vaccine name. The Lot Number is buried under an additional layer of clicks under a Case Details tab. However a public user of AEMS can only view one report at a time. To add insult to injury, the date of death is non existent so independent analysis of this critical time frequency of vaccination date to death can no longer be done. Worst of all for any intermediate to expert user or analyst, queries and raw downloads are capped at no more than 10,000 records. To get any meaningful visibility, the user will need to get creative with filtering to get down under 10,000 reports before “Line Listing of Cases” and “Case Details” becomes available. This dashboard is an insult to the Qlik software platform environment this dashboard was created in. The public should be insulted by this FDA offering. It’s clear FDA needs to satisfy an illusion of transparency but not allow the data to be independently analyzed or audited. This is the most bush-league interactive dashboard the FDA could have created. It’s evil genius to create an interactive dashboard this lame! Sincerely, Albert Benavides Creator vaersaware.com

This is the short abbreviated version of how bad this dashboard and system is compared to even what the antiquated VAERS system can do. However worst of all that I can not mention enough, is the public users inability to download the full raw dataset. Also by FDA updating in “real time” means they are updating daily. If they are updating daily, and we the public user can not match the the full data set to the previous days data set, then we can no longer keep track of what has been deleted (after initial publication).

Deleting reports after publication is still a big problem in VAERS and FDA FAERS has been doing it as well. I have been tracking them long enough to provide the evidence here:

Uggh!! This situation is so fake & gay and it would a huge blow if VAERS was officially rolled into this system.

There has been no official statement or alerts in the CDC WONDER SYSTEM about any VAERS closure, and everything is still working as usual, so let’s hope that VAERS still stays active in the CDC WONDER side.

As antiquated as VAERS is, it’s still a better situation than what FDA is setting up to do. The AEMS thing a joke, bush-league, Mickey Mouse, smoke and mirrors, a cheap Vegas trick, bullshit! God Bless

