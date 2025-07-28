This all started for me really back in 2004 when I worked the next ten years and Hunter Laboratories in Campbell, CA and I became a “lab” guy running the billing operations for who was to become the 2011 USA Whistleblower Of The Year, Chris Riedel.

Not to get all dramatical but I know a thing or two about diagnostic lab work, and I know that about 70% of all clinical diagnosis made are influenced by lab tests. Here’s the Grok Blurb and details to back-up my assertion. Anyhow, even straight cash pay patients can’t just order labs on themselves without a physicians' referral/order, unless the test in considered “CLIA Waived”. This Grok Blurb conversation is very useful for people looking for tests, finding work arounds and to get what you want. I’m not trying to discount the expertise or decision making skills of doctors or advising to cut out the middle man, but I always found these ordering rules suspicious and some times cost prohibitive. However money talks and bullshit walks, so picture a hypothetical where I were Chris Riedel and I created a Hunter Heart Panel which was a panel of some exotic tests which produced results that were conveyed to the patient in a 26 page pdf that was technical but also read like a dossier and a horoscope about the condition of your heart. I then created these gift cards where I could gift a friend a Hunter Heart Panel which we could estimate being a $250 value. Maybe my friend turned around and sold it to his buddy for $250? The point is which ever person comes into the draw station with that Hunter Heart gift card, who do you think the referring physician would be with the authority to “order” that test? If you said the Medical Director of Hunter Labs, you are a pretty clever beaver!

By the way let me show you results from a metabolic panel (80053):

Here’s a Grok interpretation of the lab results above:

I’m not a doctor, but I can provide a general interpretation of the comprehensive metabolic panel (CPT code 80053) results you’ve described for a 50-year-old male weighing 200 lbs, with specific abnormalities: high creatinine (2 mg/dL), high sodium (150 mEq/L), low total protein (6 g/dL), low albumin (4 g/dL), and low lactate dehydrogenase (LDH, 120 U/L). Below, I’ll explain what these values may suggest, potential diagnoses, and prognosis based on general medical knowledge and the provided context, but you should consult a healthcare provider for a definitive diagnosis and personalized advice.

Understanding the CMP Results

A CMP measures 14 blood components to assess kidney, liver, electrolyte, and metabolic function. Normal ranges vary slightly by lab, but typical adult ranges are:

Creatinine: 0.6–1.3 mg/dL (males)

Sodium: 135–145 mEq/L

Total Protein: 6.0–8.3 g/dL

Albumin: 3.5–5.0 g/dL (though 4.0 is often near the lower limit)

LDH: 140–280 U/L (varies by lab)

Your results show:

High Creatinine (2 mg/dL): Suggests impaired kidney function, as creatinine is a waste product filtered by the kidneys. Levels above 1.4 mg/dL in males may indicate kidney issues, dehydration, or other conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes.

High Sodium (150 mEq/L): Hypernatremia (above 145 mEq/L) often indicates dehydration, diabetes insipidus, or conditions affecting electrolyte balance, such as adrenal disorders.

Low Total Protein (6 g/dL): At the lower limit of normal, this may suggest malnutrition, liver dysfunction, kidney issues (e.g., protein loss), or chronic inflammation. Total protein includes albumin and globulins.

Low Albumin (4 g/dL): While often within normal range, 4 g/dL is low-normal and may hint at early liver disease, kidney protein loss (e.g., nephrotic syndrome), malnutrition, or inflammation.

Low LDH (120 U/L): LDH below 140 U/L is generally not clinically significant unless accompanied by other abnormalities. It may reflect minimal tissue damage or lab processing issues.

Potential Diagnoses

The combination of high creatinine, high sodium, low-normal total protein, low-normal albumin, and low LDH suggests a few possible conditions, particularly related to kidney function, hydration status, or systemic issues. Here are potential diagnoses:

Kidney Dysfunction (e.g., Acute or Chronic Kidney Disease): High Creatinine: A creatinine of 2 mg/dL is elevated, suggesting reduced kidney filtration. This could indicate acute kidney injury (AKI) or early chronic kidney disease (CKD). Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), calculated using creatinine, age, sex, and weight, would clarify severity. For a 50-year-old male, 200 lbs, a creatinine of 2 mg/dL suggests an eGFR of approximately 30–40 mL/min/1.73m², consistent with stage 3 CKD (moderate kidney damage). Low Albumin and Total Protein: Protein loss in urine (proteinuria) due to kidney damage (e.g., nephrotic syndrome) could lower albumin and total protein. Nephrotic syndrome is characterized by proteinuria, low blood protein, and edema. High Sodium: Hypernatremia may result from reduced kidney ability to concentrate urine, often seen in kidney disease or dehydration.

Possible Causes: Diabetes, hypertension, glomerulonephritis, or medication toxicity (e.g., NSAIDs). A urine albumin-creatinine ratio (uACR) test could confirm proteinuria. Dehydration: High Sodium and Creatinine: Hypernatremia (150 mEq/L) and elevated creatinine can occur in dehydration due to reduced blood volume, concentrating sodium and reducing kidney filtration. Dehydration could be caused by inadequate fluid intake, excessive sweating, or diuretic use. Low Albumin and Total Protein: Mildly reduced levels may reflect hemoconcentration or poor nutritional intake, common in dehydration. Evaluation: Check for symptoms like thirst, dry mouth, or reduced urine output. A blood urea nitrogen (BUN) level and BUN/creatinine ratio would help differentiate dehydration (ratio >20:1) from intrinsic kidney damage. Liver Dysfunction: Low Albumin and Total Protein: The liver produces albumin, so low levels may indicate early liver disease (e.g., hepatitis, cirrhosis). However, normal liver enzymes (ALT, AST, ALP) in the CMP would argue against significant liver damage. High Creatinine: Liver dysfunction can indirectly affect kidneys (hepatorenal syndrome), though this is less likely without overt liver abnormalities. Evaluation: Additional tests like bilirubin, prothrombin time, or imaging (e.g., liver ultrasound) could assess liver function. Malnutrition or Chronic Inflammation: Low Albumin and Total Protein: Malnutrition, poor dietary protein intake, or chronic inflammation (e.g., from autoimmune diseases like lupus) can lower albumin and total protein. A 200-lb male should have adequate muscle mass, so malnutrition seems less likely unless there’s recent weight loss or dietary restriction. High Creatinine: Not typically linked to malnutrition, but muscle breakdown (e.g., in catabolic states) could contribute. Evaluation: Assess dietary history, weight loss, or signs of inflammation (e.g., elevated C-reactive protein). Other Considerations: Low LDH: Generally not concerning unless extremely low or accompanied by other signs of tissue damage. It may reflect lab variability or minimal cellular turnover. Systemic Conditions: Lupus nephritis, diabetes, or hypertension could explain combined kidney and protein abnormalities. Hypernatremia might also suggest adrenal issues (e.g., aldosteronism).

Prognosis

The prognosis depends on the underlying cause, which requires further evaluation:

Kidney Dysfunction: If CKD stage 3, prognosis varies. With early intervention (e.g., controlling blood pressure, diabetes), progression to kidney failure can be slowed. Without treatment, CKD may worsen, potentially requiring dialysis (5–10 years for stage 3). AKI, if reversible, has a better prognosis.

Dehydration: If corrected promptly with fluids, prognosis is excellent, with rapid normalization of sodium and creatinine. Chronic dehydration, however, could stress kidneys further.

Liver Disease or Malnutrition: Prognosis depends on severity. Mild liver dysfunction or nutritional deficits can be managed with diet or treatment, with good outcomes. Advanced liver disease (e.g., cirrhosis) has a poorer prognosis.

Systemic Diseases: Conditions like lupus or diabetes require lifelong management, with prognosis tied to disease control and complications.

Next Steps

To narrow down the diagnosis and refine prognosis, consider:

Further Testing: Urine Tests: uACR or 24-hour urine to check for proteinuria or creatinine clearance. BUN and eGFR : To assess kidney function and dehydration. Electrolytes and Glucose: To evaluate diabetes or adrenal issues. Liver Tests: Bilirubin, INR, or imaging if liver disease is suspected. Inflammatory Markers: C-reactive protein or ANA for autoimmune conditions.



Medical History: Assess for diabetes, hypertension, recent dehydration, medication use (e.g., NSAIDs, diuretics), or symptoms (edema, fatigue, weight loss).

Physical Exam: Check for edema, jaundice, or signs of dehydration.

Consult a Nephrologist: Given the high creatinine, a kidney specialist can guide further evaluation.

Recommendations

Hydration: Ensure adequate fluid intake (2–3 liters/day unless contraindicated) to address potential dehydration.

Diet: Maintain balanced nutrition with adequate protein (0.8–1.2 g/kg body weight, ~70–100 g/day for 200 lbs) to support albumin levels, but consult a doctor if kidney disease is confirmed, as protein restriction may be needed.

Avoid Nephrotoxins: Avoid NSAIDs (e.g., ibuprofen) and consult your doctor about medications.

Follow-Up: Repeat CMP in 1–2 weeks to monitor trends, especially if dehydration is suspected.

Conclusion

Your CMP suggests possible kidney dysfunction (high creatinine), dehydration (high sodium), and borderline protein abnormalities (low total protein, low-normal albumin), with low LDH likely insignificant. Potential diagnoses include early CKD, dehydration, or less likely, liver dysfunction or malnutrition. Prognosis ranges from excellent (if dehydration) to guarded (if CKD or systemic disease), depending on the cause and timely intervention. Consult your healthcare provider promptly for further tests (e.g., uACR, eGFR) and a tailored plan. If you have additional symptoms or test results (e.g., BUN, urine findings), sharing them could refine this analysis.

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. A licensed physician should interpret your results in the context of your full medical history and clinical presentation.

Here is a little grid I had to memorize at one point of all the chemistry panels along with bundling rules, and priority levels to set-up with IT and CLS to make sure we weren’t double billing, double charging, and running same tests multiple times simply because physicians were sloppy in their ordering.

In some ways if I could just order myself a CMP, I much rather have this info because it’s sometimes more of an explanation than I would ever get in my 5-10min face time with my doctor but I digress, let me show you the dashboard I created for a FDA CLIA Dashboard, because all these test need to pass the sniff test and get CLIA certification…

I apologize for the gray viewing window, FDA searchable database doesn’t like to be iframed into other sites like what I’m doing, but it’s just a matter of massaging it in and we’ll have the ability to simply hover over the squares or document numbers to dynamically reveal the white meat.

For now you just click on FDA logo at top left of the dashboard and you will launch the FDA’s query function where you can simply type in the document number you are interested in here.:

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfCLIA/search.cfm

So how do you know what document you are interested in? Well I was sniffing around and looked at the High Complexity stuff and then found some mRNA stuff.

This database has a lot of nuggets buried inside if you know where to look, like this “granted” PreMarket Review signed off by this Sucio Platero guy. Download the public document here:

Den240025 215KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This De Novo product, device, test is newish and these 5 pages contain a decent amount of info to start deeper searches. I decided to go down the Sucio rabbit hole, but here’s the header/footer:

Sucio doesn’t have a big social media footprint but there is plenty to tell me he a was Lab Corp, and Janssen guy before he became a short term (7 months) FDA guy…

Sucio has a couple hard to find videos on YouTube like this “Precision Medicine Through BioMarker Testing” produced two years ago with only a couple hundred views. I’ll be a monkey’s uncle if Sucio doesn’t have some shifty eyes and looks like Mira Sorvino’s dad, the late Paul Sorvino?

Click to launch YouTube video

Here’s an insightful blurb on Sucio:

Life Science Partner has recruited Suso Platero, PhD, to become Division Director of Molecular Genetics and Pathology at the FDA’s Office of Health Technology 7 (OHT7).

In this role, Dr. Platero will oversee the regulatory evaluation of molecular diagnostic products and companion diagnostics, ensuring rigorous scientific and regulatory standards are applied to cutting-edge innovations in oncology, immuno-oncology, and rare diseases.

Platero has over twenty years of experience in drug discovery, diagnostics, and precision medicine. As the former Chief Scientific officer at Discovery Life Sciences and Vice President of Biomarkers and Companion Diagnostics at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, he developed biomarker-driven strategies to support clinical trials and regulatory submissions.

Career Highlights and Contributions

Platero has always been on the cutting edge of developing companion diagnostics. At Janssen Pharmaceuticals, he led the team that discovered and developed the companion diagnostic for Balversa©, approved by the FDA.

At LabCorp and Covance, Dr. Platero created and headed the Biomarker Solutions Center, where he led a team responsible for developing and commercializing companion diagnostics for global regulatory approval.

“Platero joins a team of leaders that we have recruited for FDA oversight of this rapidly changing field of IVD diagnostics,” notes Tom Callaway, MD, MBA, Founder of Life Science Partner. “Throughout his career, Dr. Platero has collaborated with key opinion leaders and regulatory agencies to accelerate the development of precision medicine approaches in oncology and immunology.”

Dr. Platero holds a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology from St. Louis University, where he focused on the functional analysis of chromatin domains in eukaryotic cells. He also earned a Master of Science in Cell Biology and Molecular Biophysics from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Microbiology from the University of Pittsburgh.

While rabbit holing Sucio I also stumbled upon this player Troy Tazbaz:

Troy Tazbaz joins the FDA to lead the Digital Health Division and Center of Excellence

Former Oracle SVP, Troy Tazbaz will lead the effort to advance AI and ML for healthcare and help orchestrate a new regulatory environment for digital healthcare.

Life Science Partner announces the recruitment of the FDA’s new Division Director for Digital Health and Director for the Digital Health Center of Excellence to prepare the agency to partner with innovators and create regulatory guidance for the application of Artificial Intelligence within the convergence of healthcare IT and medical devices.

Formerly, the Senior Vice President, Industry Business Unit for Oracle, Troy Tazbaz will step into this new critical role created within the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Technology Innovation in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).

“A thought-leader within the integrated world of cloud-based AI technology, Tazbaz is a thoughtful problem solver with a track record of successfully bridging multiple constituencies to accelerate AI adoption to improve efficiencies including patient care outcomes” Tom Callaway, MD, Founder of Life Science Partner

Tazbaz will partner with a broad range of national and global government agencies, institutions, academia, and various organizations representing patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals. Tazbaz will be responsible for building the FDA’s key resources for establishing digital health guidelines and efficient regulatory pathways for the integration of digital and cloud-based technologies.

Tazbaz joins the FDA after recently serving as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations for Industry Business Unit responsible for developing Oracle’s industry-specific operating technologies. Earlier in his tenure at Oracle, he led various strategic initiatives such as global cloud data center expansion planning, developing Oracle’s industry strategy, and the launching of Healthcare Business Unit.

Life Science Partner is pleased to continue their partnership with the Center for Devices and Radiological Health at the FDA on leadership projects underway for the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality.

Conclusion:

It’s time we build our own radical transparency and start connecting the dots. I mean how many degrees of separation is Troy Tazbaz from Larry Ellison? Oracle doesn’t get much fanfare but you can believe they are in the thick of it and probably write most of the scripts Marty Mackary reads from when it comes to AI and tech. Sucio Platero looks like a hood ornament FDA brought in to sign-off on some pretty important novel tests. God Bless

Here’s my FDA CLIA dashboard for now:

