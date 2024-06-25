Source and full video: Medical Doctors For Covid Ethics (Kovess & Dr. Frost):

https://rumble.com/v53d6kc-dr-kirk-moore.html

Watching the full interview is highly recommended. I used my time with Dr. Moore to demonstrate the vaersaware custom Pfizer dashboard based on ICAN’s FOIA’d data which included Lot# shipment sizes and provider detail.

https://www.vaersaware.com/siriican-s-pfizer-lots

Because this is an active case, I don’t want to say to much. However, this is a very unique case scheduled to start trial Jan 15, 2025. The discovery portion of trial where Kirk gets to defend himself should be amazing! What you don’t see in this dashboard is that it is built on the ethical “typo” clean-up that has been done with lot numbers in VAERS. Changing Z’s to 2 or changing O’s to 0 and and fixing spaces, hyphens and other special characters where applicable. VaersAware will always give you a better picture than any other Lot# look-up out there. Finding ~5-10 extra deaths or finding cardiac arrests that should be considered “serious” but are not classified as such, could save Kirk’s life. Maybe keep him out of jail, maybe?

One small disclaimer about this dashboard is that it has not been updated since July 16, 2023, but you better believe I’m be court room ready for Kirk should he need my help. Maybe is ICAN can get an updated data tranche between now and then that would be even more helpful.

There is some gold nuggets hiding here just based on the auditor I am. As I was fishing around all the possibilities for Dr. Moore in regards to shipment dates and time lines I started to get the feeling the CDC/FDA/VAERS folks may have shimmey-shammed Aaron Siri again? These pharma lap dogs were suppose to cough up all lot number shipment details. Based on the time stamps of Kirk’s details as he was stating in this video, I’m not so sure Aaron Siri / ICAN received all data they were promised or all data we the people should be entitled too?

Speaking of all the data we the people should be entitled, this exercise refreshed my memory about some other promised info we should already have in our hot little hands.

I’ve met Ms. Shanna Carroll mother to her now deceased 17yr old daughter…

Click to launch Twitter/video

This is Aubrynn’s vax card which Shanna has tweeted for the world to see…

Deducing some obvious assumptions, this is Pfizer lot# FP7135 administered June 7th & 28th at a CVS pharmacy in Michigan.

Here is what my ICAN Pfizer dashboard looks like for all “FP” lots shipped to Michigan:

As you can see FP4554 was the only “FP” lot shipped to any CVS store in Michigan up to shipment date April 3rd, 2022. In effect Aubrynn’s lot# FP7135 was not included in this initial data tranche.

However in the second ICAN data tranche dated December 13th, 2023 it is included!

Now here is the frustrating and irritating part. Aaron Siri/ ICAN’s second tranche of data did not contain provider names like the first tranche did. I will assume this is what Siri/ICAN received, but the question is why has it not been mentioned, discussed or even just declared in the fine print?

Click to launch downloads and check yourself

Should I contact whistleblower@icandecide.org and ask about the status of the December 13th file? Will it get updated? Is there any new files coming?

You would think, BigTree and Aaron would have selected me in the first round of the rookie draft and put a uniform on me? I don’t know who the GM or head coach is at Highwire, ICAN, Glimstad, etc… but maybe you all reading this article could reach out to them and lobby or testify on my behalf? God Bless.

I don’t believe in this HOT LOT bullshit narrative, I believe in hot vials within lots. Very plausible this child could have been poisoned on the 2nd injection or 2nd shipment of this lot#? The point that goes over most people’s heads is that it’s common for a facility to get multiple shipments of the same lot number…. just saying.

