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Skeptical Actuary's avatar
Skeptical Actuary
9hEdited

There's the well documented death of one teenaged nephew of a member of congress soon after taking the clot shot (in New Hampshire), and the death by cardiac <something> of a teenage daughter of another US representative (California).

The nephew's case was entered in VAERS in some detail.

If you try to extrapolate that, the conclusions are terrifying. How many children are the children or nieces or nephews of members of congress? Maybe 535 times 8, or about 4000 (that's probably a high guess). How many of those children GOT the clot shots?

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
6h

All amplification is great Elon more so.. well deserved overdue attention Albert go you!! <3

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