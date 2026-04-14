To put a finer point on Makis’ assertion, it’s actually about 600 dead kids in VAERS and 400 are hidden because the age field is not populated, however is is properly documented in in summary narrative.

This page has a sample of about 250 hidden dead kids which I made late 2022. Fast forward a few years later at we are now sitting around 600 dead kids even though the official Simpleton narrative in ~202.

This doesn’t even take into account the increase of miscarriage and fetal demise that has happened before 20th week of pregnancy, which is technically not counted as a human death.

Here is a couple of examples of some more recent hidden kid deaths:

Notice how the rancid CDC also hides these domestic child deaths by saying the state is UNKNOWN. By IP address, fax number, return postage address, or the 3 to 4 times a submitter enters address for a hospital, clinic, physician, vax location, or home address? Come on man!

God Bless

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