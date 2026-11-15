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Robert Chandler's avatar
Robert Chandler
20h

Great job Albert, like usual. Have you looked in the unstructured fields yet? At least one government injection center, Walgreens, offers a four at once package. With trivalent flu + corona vaxxx you get 4 unknown peptide encoding mRNA strands now toss in Shingix and Prevnar. Should come with free cremation. Time for Walgreens to stock body bags.

Strong showing by flu vaxxx but Covid tops the leaderboard in deaths.

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
18h

Our friend Darrell O. Ricke had a look at VARZOS and Flu Jabs in August 2023 and found very worrying Day Zero onset of autoimmune diseases. Free download.

https://accscience.com/journal/GTM/2/3/10.36922/gtm.1455

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