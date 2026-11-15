Pay attention!

What I’m saying is that for each new mothly reporting cycle or even each weekly reporting cycle in 2021 and 2022, Covid jabs have always been #1 most reported reports.

With the exception of Aug and Sept 2026 where the shingles vax (VARZOS) aka the Zoster vax took a slight lead, the Flu jab and particulary the FLU3 type jab cameout of nowhere to claim the #1 spot of most reported reports.

The only two reasonable explanations is because it’s flu season and this new mRNA flu jab. It’s very hard for the flu season explanation to hold water because there has always been a flu season for the last decade and flu jabs have never claimed the #1 postion in respects to “new” published reports.

This is where we must play stupid and ask what is causing this spike now?

People I want you to feast your eyes on this visual because no other website can return this simple question, …”show me by vax type and published date what are the most reports by X,Y,Z.:

OpenVears, sorry. Medalerts.org, sorry. CDC Wonder, sorry. None of them can answer this simple question. Show me the most reports by vax type for each published date.

If there is an interactive dashboard in the world that can show stats by published date, I will give the first 5 people $100 through Venmo.

Anyways, the visual above is intermediate level and I know it’s going to leave most basic people in the dark and frustrated. But people in the know, and especially the PhD dump and pumpers it will keep you guys silent and we’ll only hear crikets from you, because you know it’s true and accurate.

I shocked myself when I put together this visual. Can you see how FLU3 and FLUX screamed up the list since September? More proof there is way more mRNA flu jabs in VAERS than 78 reports currently, eventhough we can’t really prove it. We don’t know know, but we know. God Bless

I keep saying there is way more Covid and death reports in VAERS. CDC never gave ICAN the full V-Safe data especially the summary text fields. And now I’m saying there is way more mRNA flu jabs in VAERS than people realize.

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