It took a while but I finally hit the 6,000 subscriber mark.

Substack has this “followers” group and I’m not sure how many actually overlap with my regular subscribers, but that group is almost at 10,000.

I’ve reached 338 Substack articles. All in all it probably takes longer to put out a Substack article than it does to put out one 15 minute video.

So with that being said, I have a Bitchute and Rumble channel with a big archive of videos as the video platform was my main distribution channel before I started my Substack back in about March of 2023.

Neither Bitchute or Rumble would be a complete “set” or archive of all the videos because each platform has it’s pro’s and cons and if Bitchute was giving me problems I would know that Rumble was there to handle larger videos.

I’m almost at 17,000 followers on Twitter-X

I am totally grateful for all those that have followed my work. With that said, on a fair playing field I should have hundreds of thousands of followers, views, etc… The censorship is real, and I was basically blown off Youtube when I only had a couple thousand subs and same with my first Twitter account. I was already getting into Facebook jail in 2020 and FB is basically worthless to me now.

It’s strange but I wish there was a relative value metric to measure the subscribers of the people that follow me. I may not have a ton of followers/subscribers but all the big boys and girls know me and vaersaware.com, I have to believe all the followers of my followers are into a million and maybe multiple millions of subs across all the platforms. I think I should get the award of “Diamond in rough”, kind of like saying the person with the least amount of subs but those subs are the biggest in the freedom fight biz?

The vision I had in the beginning is still the same vision I have today. Simply put, I want the next generation to play with VAERS like kids play a video game on their phone or laptop. The interactive dashboards, and data visualizations is still super unique and nobody else in the world is doing it (yet). I will always give a shout out to ICAN’s V-Safe Dashboard which is exactly what I’m doing except for VAERS. Wouter Aukema of the Netherlands does some amazing stuff using the same software I use (Tableau) for EudraVigilance. Of course you have Openvaers.com and howbadismybatch and we each have our lanes, but let’s just say I try to come into everybody else’s lane and offer the same functionality all within a interactive dashboard.

So again thank you to all my followers and subscribers! You all know you have a front row seat to these crazy times. If you made it this far then you know you are being called to fight back against this medical cabal any way you can. Grab a battle station and God Bless

