Considering how old this study is, let alone how old these batches are, I asserted the main reason the “yellow” batches were looking “harmless” was because they were the newest batches at the time and the purposeful delay in publishing adverse event reports all over the world. Beyond this factoid only known to VAERS experts me, there was still 7 deaths in VAERS coming from Denmark, last of the 7 deaths published Aug 5, 2022. Here are those 7 Denmark yellow batch DEATHS:

By the way, by publication date November 18, 2022 two digit country codes and other critical data began to be stripped from all EMA & MHRA European reports meaning we don’t know which reports are coming from Denmark from this point on. There is 89 total deaths against yellow “harmless” batches now in VAERS. Surely there are more deaths that should be ascribed to Denmark’s yellow batches, we just can see them anymore…

Today the best we can do is still see these foreign reports with these yellow “harmless” batches and their adverse event level…

Low and behold VAERS published “new” reports in their October update, and wouldn’t you know it, there are 10 “new” published foreign “yellow batch” reports, however 8 of 10 are considered serious events (7 permanent disabilities, 1 hospitalization). Here you go:

You’ll notice this last hospitalization report with a yellow “harmless” batch is from Japan. We get to see this information because Japan does not participate in EMA or MHRA. Here is a simple question that forgets to be asked of Dr. Vibeke Manniche one of lead authors on the Denmark and Sweden Studies, that question is how many deaths do you see in those yellow batches at your end in Denmark?

Pay attention to medical and scientific community and Dr. Manniche and listen for the crickets. It’s deafening. I predict in 6 months or a year the yellow line will keep moving closer towards the green line. In these snappy scatter plots one could even change some yellow dots to green and then bring in new yellow batches and keep this snappy graph going? Common man!

I appreciate the work, but I do not appreciate the curly shuffle dance by keeping the raw data hidden. I do not want people walking around hoping they got one of the “yellow” batches, like Dr. Peter McCullough. I guess truth is like a lion, it defends itself. Just like the eagle. Sorry Vibeke, you just bamboozled by the THROTTLING. God Bless

* dashboard will be updated with new published data in about two days….

