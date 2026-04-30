Hopefully I can sharpen iron with Karl down the road. In the video after a couple minutes of Karl telling Sen Johnson and Sen Josh Hawley about 366 “myocarditis” registrants in VSAFE, I show more than 460 registrants documenting myocarditis in the free text narrative field.

I bring the receipts and show the popcorn trail how there is thousands more people that should be coded as “chest pain” but are coded as angina pectoris. This type masking by evil intelligent design is basically hiding all the myo and pericarditis, that must be out there in the real world due to these covid jabs.

We need to STOP doing the PhD dump and pump!

Here are some uncounted VSAFE deaths:

Click to launch report

Why isn’t this sudden death 7RX-20681-97100 recorded in ICAN’s VSAFE Dashboard?

Allow me to explain why this death is going uncounted as a sudden death nor even captured under MedDRA code “death”.

ICAN’s dashboard is only keying MedDRA codes with a free text summary which in the dashboard they are calling “Entries”. There are no “0” entries, but in the raw data there certainly are MedDRA codes without any corroborating free text summary like this example.

So what’s up? What happened? Did ICAN not get all corroborating free text narratives to all the MedDRA codes? Yes I keep saying ICAN did not, but let me give my opinion why…

All this data was peace mealed together and ICAN had to go beyond FOIA and take CDC/FDA to court for the summary narrative data. After that the narratives were rolled out over the course of ~12-13 months from Feb 2024 to ~Feb 2025 and along the way, ICAN was given an updated tranche of MedDRA codes dated Nov 1, 2024 per ICAN time stamps. However ICAN was not given the complete corresponding free text fields.

So however you want to say it, CDC/FDA either shit the bed and gave ICAN too many MedDRA codes, or ICAN didn’t realize CDC/FDA didn’t give them enough free text fields? Very important to keep in mind per FOIA or court order CDC/FDA was only obligated to data up to September 2022, since VSAFE has been ongoing, this explains CDC challenge to only produce what they are obligated to produce. CDC/FDA certainly does not want to make VSAFE data live/current or publicly accessible 24/7 like VAERS.

I’ve never seen CDC make VSAFE data available on their website, have you? Click to read full ruling

Either way ICAN and we the people are getting shimmey-shammed by CDC/FDA/HHS….

More uncounted deaths:

Click to launch full report

ICAN does not capture death because of “0” entries issue discussed above…

More uncounted death:

Click to launch full report

More uncounted death (cardiac arrest)?

Click to launch full report

This cardiac arrest and most likely death is very interesting because the victim was very consistent and articulate with their check-ins until 7 days after 2nd dose, then all other check-ins were skipped until the last check-in which was completed over the phone with or by GDIT (General Dynamics IT).

It now seems very plausible to this expert auditor that this victim ultimately “caught a bug”, and eventually died somewhere after her 2nd dose plus 7 days.

It is also very plausible these GDIT call center operators could have been trained to document in this fashion, not to use the word “death” but rather terms like cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction, heart disease, cardiovascular accident, etc… These call operators may or may have not known the semantics of coding and that CDC coders would not append a proper medDRA death code?

Conclusion:

Auditing and medical billing coding experts are needed on whatever official team is looking at this VSAFE data. LLM experts like Aravind (Vaccine Data Science) are surely needed to also supplement the PhDs…:

It’s clear VSAFE data is just as jenky as VAERS, and since Aravind seems to be the only one in my ecosystem with chops looking at VSAFE I’d like to ask Aravind, are you seeing all the same obfuscations in VSAFE that are in VAERS?

It is also seems apparent but requires deeper research, many many registrants did not complete their year long 14 check-in surveys, like the cardiac arrest example I present above. The challenging aspect of this type of audit is building a visualization taking into account the time lines of what the VSAFE system was obligated to submit to ICAN, measured against the timelines of vaccination dates.

Some registrants were in the system long enough to complete a year long survey but did not, and some may have just been starting a survey when the VSAFE obligation window closed. Since VSAFE is a heavy mobile phone and text messaging system, it is reasonable to assume it becomes very difficult to respond to surveys if you’re dead! God Bless.

My followers and readers, please help me get this work to Del Bigtree, Aaron Siri, CHD, Karl Jablonowski, Bobby, etc. I have my own channels of course, but attraction is always better than self promotion. Our medical freedom fighting VIPs need to hear it from we the people who the real deal is, and who can be trust not to sell out or hold punches! 👊💥

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