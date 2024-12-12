More Dead People Have Been Discovered In the Pfizer Batch ER8731 That Killed Ernesto Ramirez Jr.
At least 58 more victims identified including one extra dead victim from Texas!
Here is Ernesto Jr & Sr from Edinburg Texas:
Thank you Amalya on Twitter X (@growthfactororg) for the video.
This is Ernesto Jr’s report:
VaersAware.com recently revisited this report primarily because of Amalya’s new memorial video. I decided to put a dossier together because Dr. Henry Ealy of EnergeticHealth and Beyondthecon.com has promised everything he can to bring a Grand Jury trial together on his behalf. In my research and preparation I discovered there is one more dead male victim from Texas that should be accounted for! Let’s walk down all the facts now…
Here is what all the pro’s say:
Good Lord man! Why does everybody say something different? What I can agree and everybody should agree on is the official count is 2,168 unique cases (reports) and 46 dead people form Pfizer Lot# ER8731. Here is where it starts to get a little confusing and a little bit of double counting begins which everybody does except VaersAware.
Counting Events vs Counting Cases:
Notice 2,168 cases produces 2,575 total events. Not a big deal as many reports can have multiple event levels marked off like being hospitalized but also dead.
Keep in mind when using howbadismybatch.com, Craig is telling us 274 victims were hospitalized but you need to remember that some of those hospitalized also actually died.
OpenVAERS is a bit of a hot mess because she applies a formula and calculates everything to per 1,000 or 100,000 shipped I think? ER8731 was ~3.1M doses shipped so it was definitely one of the larger batches shipped around America. Probably in the top 5% biggest lots in America. FYI ~47 deaths for a lot this size is not super toxic on the Pfizer depop shot scale, sadly. It’s basically like OpenVAERS numbers are more like relative values than absolute counts, just be aware.
VaersAware codes adverse events to ultimate specificity and also ethically data models batch numbers, meaning the highest and most severe event is only applied per report and I fix typos in batches.
VaersAware finds more reports because batch data modeling aka fixing batch typos.
In all this minutiae there was this guy (death) from Texas that all others missed unless you have the wisdom to also do an exact search for “ER 8731”:
There is a dozen of severe adverse events that go uncounted that vaersaware.com does not want to discount. I just saying you’ll be ahead of the game using vaersaware.com for all the reasons listed above. Now let’s check out where all these 47 deaths are?
It looks like this batch went all over the USA but the most going to TX, then CA, NY,
There is 141 total kids associated to this batch with 10 of them coming from Texas.:
It would go a long ways if we could find more people associated to this batch number. Ernesto Ramirez Jr was the youngest victim.
In the mean time, If you need help locating your report contact us here:
https://www.vaersaware.com/findmyreportrequest
Please continue to support my work with one time donations or a paid subscription to this Substack. God Bless
Here in Australia, the worst C19 jab 'bad batch' was Pfizer ER7449 with 3,835 cases listed on TGA DAEN (Database of Adverse Event Notifications) including 43 deaths. But you need to go to OpenDAEN.info and search 7449 in the batch number search engine to see other 'typos' from reporters including "ET7449". Only about 50% of reported cases show batch numbers, as per FOI 5293. Sadly, only 1% to 6% cases are reported. So conservatively apply 3% i.e. 3,835 cases x 30 (underreporting factor) = Approx. 115,050 cases including approx. 1,290 estimated deaths for worst batch no. in Australia. Currently, we have over 141,000+ cases reported for all C-19 jabs (of which 1,038 deaths including 9 children aged 5 to 17). 2 deceased children (boys aged 5 and 10), both got the same Pfizer batch no. FP1430 (given to Aussie kids/adults from 10.1.2022 ages 5+).
Thank you, dear WTE, for your continued research and reporting.
Relatedly:
Ernest Ramirez: "they murdered my son"
"It was like playing Russian roulette. My government lied to me. They said it was safe. Now I go home to an empty house."
Transcript: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/155540.html
Source video:
US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021
roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022
https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
Clip: https://rumble.com/voo5zd-round-table-testimonies-earnest-ramirez.html