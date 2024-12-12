Here is Ernesto Jr & Sr from Edinburg Texas:

Thank you Amalya on Twitter X (@growthfactororg) for the video.

This is Ernesto Jr’s report:

VaersAware.com recently revisited this report primarily because of Amalya’s new memorial video. I decided to put a dossier together because Dr. Henry Ealy of EnergeticHealth and Beyondthecon.com has promised everything he can to bring a Grand Jury trial together on his behalf. In my research and preparation I discovered there is one more dead male victim from Texas that should be accounted for! Let’s walk down all the facts now…

Here is what all the pro’s say:

Good Lord man! Why does everybody say something different? What I can agree and everybody should agree on is the official count is 2,168 unique cases (reports) and 46 dead people form Pfizer Lot# ER8731. Here is where it starts to get a little confusing and a little bit of double counting begins which everybody does except VaersAware.

Counting Events vs Counting Cases: Notice 2,168 cases produces 2,575 total events. Not a big deal as many reports can have multiple event levels marked off like being hospitalized but also dead.

Keep in mind when using howbadismybatch.com, Craig is telling us 274 victims were hospitalized but you need to remember that some of those hospitalized also actually died.

OpenVAERS is a bit of a hot mess because she applies a formula and calculates everything to per 1,000 or 100,000 shipped I think? ER8731 was ~3.1M doses shipped so it was definitely one of the larger batches shipped around America. Probably in the top 5% biggest lots in America. FYI ~47 deaths for a lot this size is not super toxic on the Pfizer depop shot scale, sadly. It’s basically like OpenVAERS numbers are more like relative values than absolute counts, just be aware.

VaersAware codes adverse events to ultimate specificity and also ethically data models batch numbers, meaning the highest and most severe event is only applied per report and I fix typos in batches.

VaersAware finds more reports because batch data modeling aka fixing batch typos. In all this minutiae there was this guy (death) from Texas that all others missed unless you have the wisdom to also do an exact search for “ER 8731”:

There is a dozen of severe adverse events that go uncounted that vaersaware.com does not want to discount. I just saying you’ll be ahead of the game using vaersaware.com for all the reasons listed above. Now let’s check out where all these 47 deaths are?

It looks like this batch went all over the USA but the most going to TX, then CA, NY,

There is 141 total kids associated to this batch with 10 of them coming from Texas.:

It would go a long ways if we could find more people associated to this batch number. Ernesto Ramirez Jr was the youngest victim.

