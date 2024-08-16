Monkeypox is hitting the world hard (again) and word on the street is that OrangutanPox has hit the East Wing of Buckingham Place and Waddesdon Manor all in the same week?

The stocks have soared for Bavarian-Nordic (BN) ever since the WHO has announced a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC /feɪk/ FAYK) pronounced “fake”. And wouldn’t you know BN just today released some more big news:

Source: https://www.bavarian-nordic.com/investor/news/news.aspx?news=6969

Before the pharma cabal starts giving each other high fives, let’s see how much “MPox” injury is hiding in VAERS shall we?

I’ve found over 250 MPOX reports hiding in VAERS. For now let me just give you the list of the 19 reports I would consider pretty serious:

Here is the Permanent Disability hiding as an UNKNOWN VAX TYPE, propbably because they didn’t want the attention from injection back in Apr 2021?

Here is the Birth Defect from “exposure during pregnancy” hiding at report ID# 2723755

I had to remind myself what anencephaly was again:

Anencephaly is the absence of a major portion of the brain, skull, and scalp that occurs during embryonic development.[1] It is a cephalic disorder that results from a neural tube defect that occurs when the rostral (head) end of the neural tube fails to close, usually between the 23rd and 26th day following conception.[2] Strictly speaking, the Greek term translates as "without a brain" (or totally lacking the inside part of the head), but it is accepted that children born with this disorder usually only lack a telencephalon,[3] the largest part of the brain consisting mainly of the cerebral hemispheres, including the neocortex, which is responsible for cognition. The remaining structure is usually covered only by a thin layer of membrane—skin, bone, meninges, etc., are all lacking.[4] With very few exceptions,[5] infants with this disorder do not survive longer than a few hours or days after birth.

Here is a hidden Life Threatening example:

I caught a clue this was a monkeypox reports because the lot#. Not for nothing but this guy is 65 years old with AIDS and cancer of rectum, and he still finds a need for for this vaccine? Wow! Only in California I guess. In Hollywood I hear these monkeys are swinging from the rafters! I’ll let you all vet the other reports by plugging in the ID#’s here.:

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php

