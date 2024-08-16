MonkeyPox Vaccine and What you should Really know. How about a Side of Anencephaly With Your Pox?
Monkeypox is hitting the world hard (again) and word on the street is that OrangutanPox has hit the East Wing of Buckingham Place and Waddesdon Manor all in the same week?
The stocks have soared for Bavarian-Nordic (BN) ever since the WHO has announced a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC /feɪk/ FAYK) pronounced “fake”. And wouldn’t you know BN just today released some more big news:
Before the pharma cabal starts giving each other high fives, let’s see how much “MPox” injury is hiding in VAERS shall we?
I’ve found over 250 MPOX reports hiding in VAERS. For now let me just give you the list of the 19 reports I would consider pretty serious:
Here is the Permanent Disability hiding as an UNKNOWN VAX TYPE, propbably because they didn’t want the attention from injection back in Apr 2021?
Here is the Birth Defect from “exposure during pregnancy” hiding at report ID# 2723755
I had to remind myself what anencephaly was again:
Anencephaly is the absence of a major portion of the brain, skull, and scalp that occurs during embryonic development.[1] It is a cephalic disorder that results from a neural tube defect that occurs when the rostral (head) end of the neural tube fails to close, usually between the 23rd and 26th day following conception.[2] Strictly speaking, the Greek term translates as "without a brain" (or totally lacking the inside part of the head), but it is accepted that children born with this disorder usually only lack a telencephalon,[3] the largest part of the brain consisting mainly of the cerebral hemispheres, including the neocortex, which is responsible for cognition. The remaining structure is usually covered only by a thin layer of membrane—skin, bone, meninges, etc., are all lacking.[4] With very few exceptions,[5] infants with this disorder do not survive longer than a few hours or days after birth.
Here is a hidden Life Threatening example:
I caught a clue this was a monkeypox reports because the lot#. Not for nothing but this guy is 65 years old with AIDS and cancer of rectum, and he still finds a need for for this vaccine? Wow! Only in California I guess. In Hollywood I hear these monkeys are swinging from the rafters! I’ll let you all vet the other reports by plugging in the ID#’s here.:
Pfizer reported in its first mandatory Periodic Safety Update Report (PSUR1) the following:
Fifty-seven (57) baby/foetal cases, 54 serious and 3 non-serious. Cases are classified
according to pregnancy outcome.
"Pregnancy outcome: Live birth with congenital anomaly: Nine (9) of these cases
reported 9 congenital anomalies that coded to the PTs Anencephaly, Cerebrovascular
accident, Congenital anomaly, Foetal cystic hygroma, Foetal malformation, Hydrops
foetalis, Kidney duplex, Trisomy 21, Ventricular septal defect (1 each). Other clinical
events reported in these cases coded to the PTs Premature baby, Tachycardia foetal,
Ultrasound foetal abnormal (1 each). Of these 9 cases, information regarding
trimester of exposure was provided in 2 cases. Of these 2 cases, in 1 case foetus was
exposed during 1st trimester and in 1 case exposure occurred during 3rd trimester.
Pregnancy outcome: Elective termination: Seven (7) cases reported elective
termination of pregnancy. Of these 7 cases, 6 cases reported elective termination due
to foetal defects and 1 case reported elective termination without foetal defects or
unknown. Of these 7 cases, information regarding trimester of exposure was provided
in 4 cases and the exposure happened during the 1st trimester of the pregnancy. The
events reported in these 7 cases were coded to PTs Foetal growth restriction (3),
Foetal heart rate abnormal (2), Anencephaly, Cleft palate, Congenital absence of
cranial vault, Heart disease congenital, Hydrops foetalis, Foetal cystic hygroma,
Trisomy 21, (1 each)."
