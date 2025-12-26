I got family coming into town for today’s (26th) Christmas shin dig, this my Christmas day brunch. I’m appreciative for family. Especially if they are fun. Family is coming from Sacramento, Fresno, San Diego, and San Antonio so be on the lookout for the that highlight reel.

Just a couple back stories on my jersey and my brother-in-laws “Cappy Christmas” sweater you saw in the video.

The “cappy” is a capybara or a huge rodent animal related to the chinchilla and native to South America. The capybara likes El Salvador although I didn’t see one when my sister got married there last year.

My Colts “17” NFL jersey is for Philip Rivers who was long time San Diego Chargers quaterback. He retired five years ago but jump to the Indianapolis Colts on his way out.

Low and behold Rivers is playing again for the Colts after five years retirement and he’s done good in two games back. He’s a good Christian, he has 10 kids, he’s a high school football coach, and all of Texas is fan-boying him now where he resides and he’s 44 years old. He doesn’t have many more games left in him, but the Colts are technically still in the playoff picture with one game left in the regular season. The Colts are rolling with Rivers for this last game against the first place 11-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a Cinderella story in the making, keep an eye on him and just pray he stays healthy. If Philip can stay injury free in this young mans sport, he’s got a shot.

Merry Christmas to all my faithful readers and supporters!

