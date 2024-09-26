This great article has prompted me to recreate these VAERS observations by Ms. Marcella. I hope Marcella is familiar with my work, if not well then your welcome, I’m The Eagle!

I can tell that Marcella has a very above average command of the MedAlerts.org system to query reports. However, I do see some potential blind spots that are inherently built into the VAERS data, not necessarily medalerts.org itself. The exact same blind spots exist in the official CDC VAERS WONDER System as well.

The first field selection of what reports are considers “serious” is the first blind spot. Technically any report above Emergency event is considered serious, therefore that’s Hospitalization, Life Threatening, Birth Defects/Anomalies, Permanent Disability, and Death events. A patient or victim could have died but no adverse events box was checked off, like these 4 victims

Click to launch report

Here is a few safe & effective not serious “None of Above” Brain Hemorrhages aka cerebrovascular accidents, like my uncle got 30 days after his second Moderna.

Click to launch report

Yeah so the whole “under-coding” is what I’ve been screaming about for the Covid-19 vaccines and is nothing new to VAERS, it’s been going on since jumpstreet (day one). I usually demonstrated it like this.:

Ms. Marcella was very specific to only look for Meningococcal infection CAUSED BY Meningococcal vaccines which netted her 69 deaths. I’ll point out there is officially 271 deaths for Meningococcal vaccines, but there is also 60 deaths where the victim died 0,1,2 days after shot and Meningococcal Infection WAS NOT listed as a symptom. 90 deaths 0-5 days from vax to death date.

Additionally Ms. Marcella demonstrated something like ~67% of the queried Meningococcal reports had an UNKNOWN age. In vaersaware.com finding ages properly documented in summary narrative but missing in the age field one of our strengths.

For Meningococcal jabs it looks like the UNKNOWN AGE is almost cut in half..

And not to discount any child, I’ve found 329 reports (including 13 deaths) where the exact age is not documented but indicates the victim was a infant, baby, child, adolescent, teenager, etc.

These types of combination queries a person can do in vaersaware.com is simply impossible to do at medalerts.org or CDC’s official site. Identifying unknown ages and populating ages fields where appropriate is just a bonus. Ethically up-coding events like uncounted deaths, cardiac arrests, infarctions, embolisms, myo/pericarditis is really super helpful to see what’s really going on!

My disclaimer to the audience and Ms. Marcella is that my statistics could have simply been much higher because I included foreign reports, where Marcella’s analysis may have focused exclusively on domestic reports. Either way you’ll have much better visibility and command peeling the onion in vaersaware.com.

God Bless,

The Eagle

Share