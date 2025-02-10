This update was filled with Red Flags like the 237 polio jab deaths in India, but the 2nd biggest cover-up was Bangladesh HPV cover-up of 271 female students hospitalized, 162 of which just came into VAERS!

In this great article you can begin to see the HPV Cover-up:

https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/mass-hysteria-dozens-fall-sick-bhola-during-hpv-vaccination-including-some-unvaccinated

Here is the head scratcher, how is 162 hospitalized teenage adolescent girls a “mass psychological disease?

However there are additional articles that sprung up all over this region about hospitalized students:

14 more students:

https://www.prothomalo.com/bangladesh/district/0p1emmgro0

20 more students in Lakshmipur HERE:

This article really tries to play down the “rumors” of HPV Vaccine injuries, they had to convene a high level meeting:

https://www.jugantor.com/national-others/872222

I clipped for you the usual suspects:

Cover: The government has recently launched an HPV vaccination program to prevent uterine cancers across the country. Gavi, UNICEF and WHO are assisting in this vaccination activity. Fifth to ninth grade students and 10 to 14 year olds out of school are getting free HPV vaccines. Some students lost knowledge in panic when vaccinated at Volar Borhanuddin Upzella around the program. In this series, 34 in Kumila with this vaccine in the last few days, 30 in Sherpur, 20 in Oyshidhe, 1 1 in Dinajpur, 1: 1 in Sarajganje, 15 in Pabna and 11 people across the country with side effects and ill-being.

Well behold, 82 reports so far just popped into VAERS from Bangladesh for HPV:

Side Bar, here is 60 more reports of serious HPV reports just published, NOT Bangladesh:

Use medalets.org and ID# to read reports:

Here is just one example of a Bangladesh HPV report:

Another side bar, there were also 7 DEAD teenagers from North Carolina from the C19 jabs that also came in!

Might as well throw in some more buried reports…

9 JJ Janssen DEATHS, I “up-coded” seven deaths…:

Here is a sample of a “up-code” and basically a uncounted death, officially.:

This JJ was NOT up-coded, and how long ago was Janssen pulled off the shelves?:

Is this not the most disingenuous shit you’ve ever seen? The VAERS management is basically running cover for the big pharma cabal! RFKjr thankfully knows all this stuff as much as anybody. If he doesn’t his staff certainly does and especially the ones that run CHD’s Substack Department, God Bless.

This is why I cross post CHD’s stuff now, so I know someone gets a ping….

