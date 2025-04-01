My man John Beaudoin Sr. just gave a presentation about Massachusetts and even this very hospital chain in regards to Covid, protocols and the plandemic just before the brain tumor nurses even broke! It’s well worth the time to listen as John is from MA and nobody knows more.

Hopefully as the story develops and every stone has been turned maybe we can circle the wagon on the Covid-19 vaccine? John also has very extensive Twitter-X thread HERE but I’d like to take a deep dive into Lot numbers associated to Massachusetts.

Here is the current VAERS stats on Mass.:

Mass sits at #22 on the state death rank:

Here is the Pfizer lots shipped to Mass up to April 2022:

Click to launch dashboard

Focusing a little further:

Now zooming into Newton Wellesley Hospital:

Who knows how much sharing went on between shipment locations but according to the ICAN FOIA, Newton Wellesley received only Pfizer lots FJ5682 and FL8094 up to April 2022.

Unfortunately I don’t have Provider names for the Moderna lots, but if I did we could get a pretty good look like this:

Click to launch dashboard

Click to launch dashboard - scroll to bottom

Now let’s take a look at the VAERS reports for Mass. based on lots.

Above when looking at only the serious adverse events for Massachusetts we get down to 2K reports. As you can see the lot number “Blank” and “UNKNOWN” really hinders ones visibility.

One observation of note regarding the two lot numbers shipped to Newton Wellesley FL8094 seems to be a pediatric lot number because the 3 SAE reports in VAERS are for 5-9yr olds. The full dossier on FL8094 clearly shows it’s a pediatric dose. The other lot FJ5682 shipped to Newton Wellesley produced 6 reports but none are “serious”. It’s impossible to determine any location granularity inside VAERS so please understand I’m only saying FJ5682 had 6 reports coming from Massachusetts only.

However, the VAERS dossier on FJ5682 is very interesting.:

Conclusion:

In general the people of Massachusetts or the nurses of Newton Wellesley in particular should be on the look out for these ~20 vaccine lot #’s.

God Bless and please support The Eagle!

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

Share