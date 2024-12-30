Call me uncool, call me a dick, frankly I don’t care… or I should say I care too much not to get the message out.

I don’t know Danny Jones rhythm, like if he eventually releases everything from behind the paywall or what?

Sub Danny’s Patreon he definitely has exclusive stuff, at least it’s good to have all DJ’s stuff in one spot. Danny released this “post interview interview” early yesterday or the day before, and I gave it 48hrs before I snatched it and put it here.

Source: https://www.patreon.com/c/DannyJones/posts

Following up on the debate with Jack Kruse and Calley Means over government suppressed vaccine info, Jack and Mary explore the specifics of Mary's lawsuit against the FDA.

TIMESTAMPS

0:00:00 Kruse vs Calley postmortem

0:17:11 Suing the FDA

0:51:04 Jack's opinion on Trump

0:54:27 Fish oil is garbage

1:04:37 Nanotechnology

1:24:51 Jack on testing brain samples

1:29:21 Vaccine / cancer death spike

