Marty Makary's FDA FAERS Is Just as Manipulated as VAERS, Deleting Reports...
FAERS has deleted ~1,069 already published reports in the last three weeks!
I’ve created custom and publicly available interactive dashboards for FAERS and have been documenting the whole journey. This article is at least my 7th FAERS update and you can dive through the other six updates as I’ve daisy chained them here:
Everybody was cheerleading and toasting the fact the FAERS system has moved from updating the public forward facing database from quarterly to now daily aka “real time”. That’s a great headline grabber but I was wise enough to understand what this really means. It means it will be easier to manipulate the system because people who download raw data won’t be able to keep up with routines of downloading and matching up previous versions with current version to examine what reports were added and what reports were deleted?
Well sure as the sun rises in the east and settles in the west, so does FAERS DELETE PUBLISHED REPORTS, just like VAERS.
Here is my receipts of FAERS deleting a net difference of 1,069 reports in the last three weeks alone.
By comparison we can zero in on a few covid jabs and see how many “new” reports came into the FAERS system during roughly the same window of time.:
My little mini Magnum Opus of this exercise, it to demonstrate the “throttling” they are surely doing, because we are not naïve enough to think they are simply publishing all “new” reports received in real time. Publishing and receiving are two distinct conditions, and I would expect multiple histogram bars to climb upwards over time if this were actually true? This is the reason I called the deleted reports a “net difference”.
Take 2017 as an example where the net difference over the last three weeks was -7 deleted reports. FAERS could have easily added 100 “new” reports received in 2017, but deleted 107 already published reports, leaving the a total net of -7.
This is a old Vegas style card trick I’ve seen in VAERS and have seen in my HMO auditor days. It’s a old maneuver shysters like this use to conceal the true magnitude of their manipulation. There is nothing new under the sun, God Bless
Please support The Eagle!
https://www.vaersaware.com/donate
Need help finding your VAERS report?
https://www.vaersaware.com/findmyreportrequest
Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:
https://www.vaersaware.com/fedinvestigation
The best (only) VAERS dashboard:
That the biological weapons weren't immediately pulled from market shows they're ALL compromised, if not before most definitely now.
At best the compromise is "I'll work with this to get the best" but thats total BS because if all the "names" had entered the positions and immediately resigned due to conflicts of ethics far more good/change would have been achieved.
Reminds me of that supposed quote of Malone getting around, about how dumb antivaxxers were and easy to manipulate.
🙄🤫 Colour me unsurprised.
Even if they've moved to daily updates do you or someone helping have the capacity to write a pull request programme? Im obviously not up to date on what setup you've got, sorry.😁 but something like open-source Ai tools like Airbyte might be able to keep up?
It does CDC and incremental syncs in near real time.🤔
But il shut up now and stop teaching how to suck eggs!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦♀️😎
#grateful4Urwork #theeagleRocks