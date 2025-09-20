I’ve created custom and publicly available interactive dashboards for FAERS and have been documenting the whole journey. This article is at least my 7th FAERS update and you can dive through the other six updates as I’ve daisy chained them here:

FDA FAERS Nefariously Hides Death as Other Outcomes, NOT DEATH (FDA Series Part 6) Closed VAERS · Jul 7 Like children spreading their yuck vegetables all over their dinner plate to give the illusion all the food has been eaten, so does the FAERS system spread out death reports to pass off the same type of illusion. I’ve shown how FDA passes off Covid jabs death and injury as concomitant to another product in Read full story

Everybody was cheerleading and toasting the fact the FAERS system has moved from updating the public forward facing database from quarterly to now daily aka “real time”. That’s a great headline grabber but I was wise enough to understand what this really means. It means it will be easier to manipulate the system because people who download raw data won’t be able to keep up with routines of downloading and matching up previous versions with current version to examine what reports were added and what reports were deleted?

Well sure as the sun rises in the east and settles in the west, so does FAERS DELETE PUBLISHED REPORTS, just like VAERS.

Here is my receipts of FAERS deleting a net difference of 1,069 reports in the last three weeks alone.

By comparison we can zero in on a few covid jabs and see how many “new” reports came into the FAERS system during roughly the same window of time.:

My little mini Magnum Opus of this exercise, it to demonstrate the “throttling” they are surely doing, because we are not naïve enough to think they are simply publishing all “new” reports received in real time. Publishing and receiving are two distinct conditions, and I would expect multiple histogram bars to climb upwards over time if this were actually true? This is the reason I called the deleted reports a “net difference”.

Take 2017 as an example where the net difference over the last three weeks was -7 deleted reports. FAERS could have easily added 100 “new” reports received in 2017, but deleted 107 already published reports, leaving the a total net of -7.

This is a old Vegas style card trick I’ve seen in VAERS and have seen in my HMO auditor days. It’s a old maneuver shysters like this use to conceal the true magnitude of their manipulation. There is nothing new under the sun, God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

The best (only) VAERS dashboard:

Share