In all the little Highwire snippets that are coming out about yesterdays Malone statements, this is a clip that’s landing on the cutting room floor.:

Notice Highwire’s 2min28sec clip here done with at least 3 “clips” here:

Click to launch tweet and video clip

You will notice in my custom clip, Malone is actually describing two (2) Saboteurs…

Bobby appointed “somebody” to be in charge of political appointments (Mole 1) And one appointment on the ACIP currently. (Mole 2)

Pay attention to Malone saying this ACIP member tried to get to Bobby through “me”…

Secondly Malone met mole #2 through Malone’s own doctor in his kitchen… (not sure if that means Malone’s kitchen or his doctor’s kitchen, but either way is pretty intimate…

Malone then eventually tells Bobby he thinks this person (mole 2) has Intelligence Community ties, and he warned Bobby, but Bobby didn’t think that was the case?

My burning question of Malone meeting mole 2 and warning Bobby, was that before or after Bobby “appointed”this person to the ACIP Committee?

I wonder who are the moles, which one of these people is mole #2?:

Malone is pictured but is there anybody else not pictured?

Grok:

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which provides vaccine recommendations to the CDC, is authorized to have up to 19 voting members. This structure is defined in the committee’s official charter and policy documents. It typically includes: 14 members with expertise in areas such as vaccinology, immunology, pediatrics, internal medicine, public health, and related fields.

1 consumer/lay representative focused on social and community aspects of immunization. cdc.gov The voting members are independent experts (not CDC employees) appointed by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as Special Government Employees. They serve overlapping 4-year terms, and the committee also includes non-voting ex officio members from federal agencies and liaison representatives from other organizations. In practice, the exact number of active voting members can vary slightly due to term expirations, vacancies, or appointments (historically often around 15–17, with recent changes following a full reconstitution in 2025). However, the maximum authorized and commonly referenced number remains 19.

Now I want to draw your attention to some of nefarious actors inside the CDC particularly in the context of VAERS wether or not Malone is elduing to these exact individuals. I’m not speaking for Malone, I’m speaking for myself, here is some nefarious actors:

Rochelle Wolensky (gone who knows where) John Su (has a different position but still lurking around somewhere) Tom Shimabukuru (in the picture hiding somewhere) Pedro Moro (a current VAERS scumbag) Elaine Miller (a current scumbagette) Kevin Malone (a current VAERS scumbag, I think) Pollyanna Stewart (Top Alaskan cheese, guilty by association) Paige Marquez (VAERS scumbagette) A few more…

Here is a smoking gun which is proof that VAERS DOES NOT even publish all legit reports received:

Click to launch dossier

One factoid I want to make crystal clear, is the FOIA’d document on the right, is NOT the FOIA ICAN attempted on the left. The smoking gun FOIA on the right was obtained by me and my associates, and sent to ICAN along with the initial VAERS report that is the subject of ICAN’s FOIA. I caught lightening in a bottle that day when I capture VAERS report ID# 1887456 (2yr old dead kid from Alaska, but later determined to have come from Smyrna Georgia). This report was issued a finalized ID# and published into the raw data for only a few minutes before it was “retracted” and not formally published in that weeks formal update.

The successful FOIA documents my associate obtained is 73 pages for anybodies review through my dossier link above. However, the second most incriminating smoking gun might be this page where John Su responds to the only redacted reciepent in this ID# 1887456 saga, I believe to be somebody of higher authority like a Rochelle Wolinsky.:

The scam is on folks, just like the DEAD Pfizer Trial Victim that was published but then deleted from VAERS.

Click to launch report

Just like the DEAD German Child Pfizer Trial victim published, then deleted.:

Click to launch report

Here is a rendition of 2yr old dead kid from Alaska/Georgia never published!:

I’m corroborating what RFKjr said at my church even though he has never said It since, VAERS DOES NOT PUBLISH ALL LEGIT REPORTS RECEIVED!:

Conclusion:

I’m creating my bingo card, and I want to phone my substack friends before I give my Jeopordy answer for $5000, Alex.

Who are the moles and is their just two, or maybe three and four moles? There is definately a ton of minions. God Bless

Share