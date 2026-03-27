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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11h

What fricking theater. The ACIP is a dead end walking. They will never make vaccines safe and neither will the HHS. Moles? No, this is a gang of thugs and parasites doing big pharma's bidding.

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pimaCanyon's avatar
pimaCanyon
11h

CDC and FDA both are not fixable. Changing the leadership will not change the fact that both organizations are rotten to the core, completely corrupt. FIRE THEM ALL! And shut down both organizations.

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