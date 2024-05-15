Taking a little break from all the EudraVigilance fraud I’m finding, I thought I’d whip out my live blood analysis traveling rig and show ya’ll how we roll around here. Sadly, I’m willing to sell it. Cool part, is I can always make another one with a more current monitor. This Pelican case doubles great on camping trips as an X-Box PlayStation for the kitties.

So, what I stumbled upon in EudraVigilance is that since the European Medicines Agency does not include the vaccination date, but rather the “Receipt Date” of report we can see what appears to be a purposeful delay of publishing reports. Notice my example below was supposedly “received” Feb 16, 2022 yet they suspect the H1N1 flu jab of 2009? I’ll take the Pepsi Challenge with anyone that ID# 10011630196 was received on Feb 16, 2022.

EudraVigilance does a real good job of concealing their fraud! Viewable reports do not even include the time stamp of the “received date”. Technically we don’t even know when the report was actually published and made available to the public, not that the general public has the wisdom to know the difference anyways.

My immediate observations so far is EudraVigilance is even more obfuscated than VAERS. It is has been to easy for these evil clowns to hide this data. All the more reason to thank Wouter Aukema for his contribution.

Including a link to Dr. Anna Mihalcea’s work so she can see my cool PVC webcam DIY for microscopes…:

God Bless and please support The Eagle!

Click to launch dashboards

Share