Live blood analysis courtesy of WelcomeTheEagle, #1 VAERS Auditor
We don't need no stinkin' badges mang!
Taking a little break from all the EudraVigilance fraud I’m finding, I thought I’d whip out my live blood analysis traveling rig and show ya’ll how we roll around here. Sadly, I’m willing to sell it. Cool part, is I can always make another one with a more current monitor. This Pelican case doubles great on camping trips as an X-Box PlayStation for the kitties.
So, what I stumbled upon in EudraVigilance is that since the European Medicines Agency does not include the vaccination date, but rather the “Receipt Date” of report we can see what appears to be a purposeful delay of publishing reports. Notice my example below was supposedly “received” Feb 16, 2022 yet they suspect the H1N1 flu jab of 2009? I’ll take the Pepsi Challenge with anyone that ID# 10011630196 was received on Feb 16, 2022.
EudraVigilance does a real good job of concealing their fraud! Viewable reports do not even include the time stamp of the “received date”. Technically we don’t even know when the report was actually published and made available to the public, not that the general public has the wisdom to know the difference anyways.
My immediate observations so far is EudraVigilance is even more obfuscated than VAERS. It is has been to easy for these evil clowns to hide this data. All the more reason to thank Wouter Aukema for his contribution.
Including a link to Dr. Anna Mihalcea’s work so she can see my cool PVC webcam DIY for microscopes…:
God Bless and please support The Eagle!
eudravigilance ha tantissimi difetti. il principale è che non si può fare denunce direttamente a lui: bisogna denunciare nel proprio sistema statale (in italia VigiFarmaco) e poi sarà a cura di quest'ultimo decidere SE inviare o no la denuncia a eudravigilance. io ho denunciato sia a vigifarmaco che a vaers la morte di mia mamma. su vaers c'è, e c'è ancora; su vigifarmaco non c'è, è stata cestinata e di conseguenza non è stata riportata a eudravigilance. tutto questo NON va bene. continua così caro eagle♥
eudravigilance has so many flaws. the main one is that you can't make complaints directly to it: you have to report in your state system (in italy VigiFarmaco) and then it will be up to the latter to decide whether or not to send the complaint to eudravigilance. i have reported to both vigifarmaco and vaers the death of my mom. on vaers it is there, and it is still there; on vigifarmaco it is not there, it was trashed and consequently not reported to eudravigilance. all this is NOT good. keep it up dear eagle♥
like that camera rig. nice work