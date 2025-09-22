Click to watch the patsy pitch

Much like the patsy that is being set-up for killing Charlie Kirk, Tylenol is being set-up as the one of the main causes of autism.

LEUCOVORIN is being positioned as the new wonder drug for autism, but after checking the FDA FAERS website, I’m wondering why it’s being touted as “new” because it’s definitely not new and it definitely doesn’t look very safe?

Overview of Leucovorin

Leucovorin, also known as folinic acid, is a medication primarily used to reduce the toxic effects of methotrexate, a chemotherapy drug. It is also utilized in treating certain types of anemia and in combination with fluorouracil for colorectal cancer.

Uses of Leucovorin

Primary Applications

Antidote for Methotrexate : Leucovorin helps mitigate the harmful effects of high-dose methotrexate.

Cancer Treatment : It is used alongside fluorouracil to treat colorectal cancer.

Anemia Treatment: Leucovorin can address folate deficiency-related anemia.

Administration Routes

Oral : Taken as a tablet or powder for solution.

Injectable: Administered intravenously or intramuscularly.

Side Effects and Precautions

Common Side Effects

Trouble sleeping

Allergic reactions

Fever

Special Considerations

Pregnancy and Breastfeeding : Generally regarded as safe, but consult a doctor.

Kidney Disease : May require dosage adjustments due to slower drug clearance.

Seizures: In children with a history of seizures, leucovorin may increase seizure frequency.

Recent Developments

The FDA has recently re-approved leucovorin for potential use in autism treatment, a move that has sparked discussions about its broader applications beyond traditional uses.

Maybe it’s profile doesn’t look very safe because it is, “primarily used to reduce the toxic effects of methotrexate, a chemotherapy drug”?

17% of Leucovorin reports are DEATH reports, one 20yr old died with a Moderna jab as a concomitant drug, this is how FDA hides covid jab carnage in FAERS…:

I don’t know what to say except:

