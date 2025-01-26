ICAN and my fellow VAERS enthusiasts should be all over this!

I just discovered buried in the VSAFE data (Call Center Files) there is captured these phone call “outcome” classifications…

We know based on the data field (SPLIT_TYPE) in VAERS strictly guarded and reserved for internal use only, there are 40,213 co-mingled victims in VAERS/VSAFE. However according to VSAFE there were 12,302 registrants that stated they “reported to VAERS”. It’s those other 75K victims that said they prefer to send the report themselves…

These responses bring a few factoids into light:

1) GDIT (General Dynamics IT) was helping people file reports during the same VSAFE telephone contact.

2) GDIT/VSAFE conveniently omit a classification in the present tense like, “Yes GDIT filed a VAERS report on this call.”

3) The VAERS question was baked into the reps phone tree of questions.

4) Some people had multiple conversations with GDIT/VSAFE reps and the VAERS question came up multiple times?

In these 3,052 unique registrant interactions where they “reported” during previous contact with GDIT, were all of them ultimately published by VAERS? Could any of the 75K that wanted to report on their own, actually change their mind and report with GDIT at a later date? Further sleuthing might determine if anybody circled back and subsequently reported with GDIT on a later phone conversation?

Here is what the raw data looks like from the call center file: vsafe_gdit_call_center_data_12142020_06182023_foia_23_00925.csv

How many of the 40K VAERS/VSAFE people bypassed this whole person to person phone call system, meaning data was not captured in these phone logs?

Full Disclaimer: There was an additional 52,806 registrants that stated they “did not want to file a VAERS report”:

Auditor phase 2: Double check response combinations, did anybody say “no” or “I will file on my own”, but later reported with GDIT during one of these VSAFE phone calls?

All questions aside, it’s entirely possible and would be relatively easy to conditionally match this subset of 87K VSAFE people with these VAERS responses or said they would or wanted to report with the people in VAERS. With some muscle, somebody should be matching up ALL these VSAFE and VAERS people regardless of what the phone logs say. There is a ton of detailed info in VSAFE.

This revelation for me is bitter sweet, bitter in that I should have found this data way earlier and someone with some muscle and skills should have tried to match VSAFE to VAERS victims long ago! Sweet in the fact that it’s on the table now. All I need is some lunch money to keep me going, a pat on the head, and some more RAM and a bigger hard drive. If people sit on their hands to long, I’ll try to figure something out!

Please help the Eagle. God Bless

Here is an example of Death in VAERS that I can probably find in VSAFE when I’m all set up…

