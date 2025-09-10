Click to launch official study

Quantification Of Residual Plasmid Dna And Sv40 Promoter Enhancer Sequences In Pfizer Biontech And Moderna Modrna Covid 19 Vaccines From Ontario Cana 9.16MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I hope the Covid-19 vaccines get thrown into the abyss and never return, may others if not all too. I hope this paper plays a part in bringing down the pharma cabal, and I have much respect for this paper and it’s authors. Beyond my sincere platitudes which sounds like an oxymoron, I also want this paper to be bullet proof and withstand all scrutiny especially in a court. I wasn’t expecting to find what I found, and my dilemma of not saying a thing crossed my mind for about half a day. I’ve come this far because I call balls and strikes, so I’m not changing anything now.

Before I get into some exact lot numbers and what VAERS ACTUALLY shows, I need to discuss a couple ambiguities about this paper and couple disclaimers about my presentation of the VAERS data.

What is a Serious Event?

The Initial and probably most important issue is the definition of a Serious Adverse Event (SAE). Calling an event serious or severe is just semantics and interchangeable. However per VAERS definition Death, Permanent Disability, Birth Defect, Hospitalization are considered serious or severe. Emergency Visits, office visits, and “none of above” are not. This study considers ER as serious. I agree that ER visits should be considered serious, but by definition I just needed to make this point because I ethically up-coded some reports to “emergency” in VAERSAWARE for drug ineffective and breakthrough symptoms. This is what is affecting a lot number like GK0932 in my comparison. Further explanation coming in the dive…

The VAERS data presented in this study in not just Canada.

I’ve double checked and have found proof multiple ways but specifically in the studies own supplemental downloadable files. VAERS data presented is for all reports with associated lot numbers, regardless of country. The study is somewhat ambiguous and might lead unintendingly lead a person to believe these are just Canadian reports in VAERS.

There is a big gap in the look back window.

In this study VAERS data is from December 17, 2020 through October 6, 2023. The study was submitted for review on April 16, 2025 and published September 6, 2025. Why this study couldn’t include public VAERS up to 2024 is unknown, but be aware I’m comparing VAERS to what the data looks like today with last VAERS publish date of Sept 5.

So now what’s up with Jessica Rose’s lot FM7380?

Dr. Rose has 64 reports with 25 SAE’s. This what VAERS is reporting:

As you can see official VAERS is significantly less than Dr. Rose’s assessment even if she is double counting events as opposed to unique cases? I’ve explained previously vaersaware codes to ultimate specificity and only assigns the most serious or highest level of serious event per report. The extra report I record you can see is because of rogue lot# “SM7380” based on Python probability algorithms taking into account multiple variables. Additionally there is only one report in all of VAERS with SM7380 and that’s ID# 2209363. Also a good example of a ethical up-code is this FM7380 report that is otherwise considered not serious myocarditis.:

You can go into my court room ready dashboard and verify some other ethical up-codes but the point is Jessica is way off of matter which way you look at it. I also checked all the deleted reports (after publication) and there is no reasonable explanation why this study is over counting this lot number?

025G23A kind of highlights the throttling of purposeful delay in publishing reports.

You will notice this lot and it’s non existent adverse events is actually an artifact of it being a brand new lot number within the look back window and was like still on the shelves at time. Thank God we are not Dr. Vibeke Manniche from Denmark because she might have called this a "harmless” lot.

025G23A still might look harmless and nothing nefarious going on with this one report, but Manniche’s “harmless” yellow lots are still coming in to this day!

Conclusion:

Pray for Charlie Kirk as he is now in heaven and I’m sad and pissed off. Look, This is a great paper, but I don’t know who Jessica or any of these other dump & pumpers use as their confidant to double check VAERS before these paper submissions? Then who are the peer reviews at these outfits that publish reports and give it a “peer reviewed” status? It’s mumbo jumbo and a moot point, the real story is CDC is manipulating VAERS so heavily and ins so many sorts of ways that it just takes a quick walk in around to see how bad it is. The VAERS data in this paper is really a moot point because VAERS does not even publish all legitimate reports received, with a window of plausible deniability left open because they may publish a reports years later. God Bless.

Oh yeah that thing about up-coding to vaccine failure for Covid jabs to “serious” would absolutely wreck VAERS! Would you put them at ER or Life Threatening, I starting to put some at the ER level, but since it’s somewhat arbitrary and I can easily toggle back and forth between unedited and ethically up-coded data, I might as well slam them all into Life Threatening. The Cabal shut down the world for something so dangerous as this “virus” that it would be reasonably in line to consider vaccination failure a serious in VAERS right? This scam is so flimsy, yet the jabs are turning people into zombies and demons, like the one the assassinated Charlie Kirk today. Jesus take Charlie into your loving arms and cast a hedge a protection over Charlie’s family and me too. God Bless.

I would not be opposed to vetting peoples VAERS work before submitting papers, just saying.

