Let Me Tell You What Chevron Deference Means to WelcomeTheEagle
VaersAware speaks to a main "Chevron D" attorney Ed Tarpley (Louisiana)...
Jesus is moving fast! For those who need a quick explanation of Chevron Deference, please see Ms. Karen Kingston’s interpretation (down below). Huge in a good way folks! Here is me and Ed Tarpley June 29, 2024 ~7pm PST
Unfortunately the ruling takes power away from corrupt federal agencies and puts it in the hands of equally corrupt courts.
Don't think courts can be just as evil as federal bureaucrats?
Look how they treated Trump, Bannon, and Assange.
If a billionaire former president can't get justice in a Federal Court, no one can.
The only real defense to your rights is to take back power to your local county and state from the government .
Aligning oneself with the federal government in the United States makes one a justifiable target of Nuclear Missiles in the Theater of War. Disavowing one's state from all motions to war, and proclaiming independence from the USA is the only way to stop being a legally justifiable target of a world war.
It does appear the worm is turning. Sometimes, destiny turns on a dime!