Jesus is moving fast! For those who need a quick explanation of Chevron Deference, please see Ms. Karen Kingston’s interpretation (down below). Huge in a good way folks! Here is me and Ed Tarpley June 29, 2024 ~7pm PST

We are moving fast people, gotta run. God Bless and please support The Eagle. Please cough it up folks, I’m going hungry.

Click for world’s best dashboard

Share