Article above links to this Politico article where the 18 page report is available:
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/weekly-agriculture/2025/08/18/we-got-a-draft-maha-report-its-quite-industry-friendly-00513281
Here’s the report:
I don’t know what I’m missing but I don’t see where this leaked report went “Strong On Vaccines”?
Moreover, I could write this thing up in a day may two. This “leaked” document feels Junior College. Sorry.
The word “vaccine” pops ups 7 times in this “leaked” report:
Data Collection - this is the closet thing that can even resemble VAERS within the slice of pie of this document that covers vaccine pharmacovigilance.
Sorry but I can’t believe we had to wait over six months for this. Common man, this has to be a joke? Someone, please tell me this is a joke…
As long as we are getting our RDA of toxins from drugs, vaccines, food and mRNA poisons, MAHA is a happy camper.