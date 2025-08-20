Click to launch article

Article above links to this Politico article where the 18 page report is available:

https://www.politico.com/newsletters/weekly-agriculture/2025/08/18/we-got-a-draft-maha-report-its-quite-industry-friendly-00513281

Here’s the report:

Maha Strategy Draft Dated Aug 11 231KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I don’t know what I’m missing but I don’t see where this leaked report went “Strong On Vaccines”?

Moreover, I could write this thing up in a day may two. This “leaked” document feels Junior College. Sorry.

The word “vaccine” pops ups 7 times in this “leaked” report:

Data Collection - this is the closet thing that can even resemble VAERS within the slice of pie of this document that covers vaccine pharmacovigilance.

Sorry but I can’t believe we had to wait over six months for this. Common man, this has to be a joke? Someone, please tell me this is a joke…

